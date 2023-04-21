EASTON — As rapidly proliferating blue catfish threaten native species and the ecosystem of the Chesapeake Bay, the solution may be simple: Just eat them.
But getting them into the marketplace takes more than just catching the most menacing of the invasive species unholy trinity, which includes snakehead and flathead catfish.
Many watermen suggest establishing a whole new fishery of blue catfish alongside striped bass, blue crabs, oysters and other Bay produce. It may be the ticket to controlling the blue catfish population while getting a a delicious, nutritious Chesapeake product to the marketplace.
“Them blue cats are here to stay, and they’re gonna be a big problem in the future, and they will dominate and take over in time,” said waterman Jimmy Kleine of Earleville.
“If you wake up one morning and you’re in the middle of a lemon field, you better get in the lemonade business,” Kleine said. “And if you ain’t got nothing but blue cats to work with, you better figure out something to do with them, or you’re not gonna stay in the fisheries business long.”
But for commercial fishermen, who have the capacity to harvest thousands of pounds of blue catfish, jumping through the regulatory hoops currently in place is daunting and discouraging.
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore recently called on “the federal government to declare the expanding population of invasive fish species — including blue catfish, flathead catfish and snakehead — to be an ongoing commercial fishery disaster in the Maryland waters of the Chesapeake Bay,” according to a March 16 news release.
“It is critical to act now to mitigate the effects of these invasive species and to provide assistance to the commercial fishing industry,” Moore wrote.
Allison Colden, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s senior fisheries scientist, issued a statement following Moore’s announcement. “This is a critical first step in addressing the significant problem of invasive catfish and snakeheads in Chesapeake Bay,” she said.”
Federal support would help implement key programs to target harvest of blue catfish and other invasive species to mitigate their ecological damage, while supporting Maryland watermen who have been most affected by negative impacts on native fish species,” Colden said.
Following Moore’s letter to the U.S. Department of Commerce, a similar request was sent on April 4 to the department from the full Maryland congressional delegation.
“Timely determination of a commercial fishery failure offers a significant federal tool to provide economic assistance to Maryland fishery participants, coastal communities, and predominantly small seafood businesses,” the delegation letter stated.
The declaration would qualify Maryland for federal fishery disaster assistance. While many watermen welcome the recognition of invasive species’ threatening native species and the financial assistance to help existing fisheries, they say the problem needs solving now — and they’re the ones to begin getting blue catfish out of the Bay and into the marketplace.
“The problem on our end of the deal is you’re never going to get rid of them,” waterman Mark Connolly of Wittman said. “And if they think they’re going to eradicate them, that’s not going to happen.”
“Maryland, Virginia and other Atlantic Coast states have made wise and measured changes to many of our fishery regulations to protect our iconic species, but we have an emerging crisis on our hands that could undermine those measures,” said Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz. “The impact of invasive species cannot be underestimated, nor can we delay action to address the damage they are causing.”
As the market stands now, watermen say it’s hardly worth it to invest time, equipment, fuel and fees to catch them.
“Let the watermen do what they do,” Fazenbaker said. “This is our job. Let us help rectify the situation. Let us help and see if we can get control of this blue cat population. My husband and I, we’re ready. We’re ready to go out and catch blue catfish.”
“We just need the price per pound up, but because of the processing issue and the inspection issue, the buyers can’t afford to sell it per pound what we need to be able to make a living,” waterwoman Rachel Fazenbaker of Denton said.
Robert Newberry, chairman of the trade group Delmarva Fisheries Association, called the blue catfish issue a state problem that needs immediate attention. He suggested a state, not federal, fund, to augment the current low price for blue catfish to incentivize watermen to catch them.
U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md-1st, and Colden, advocate loosening regulations for processing blue catfish.
Colden said she hopes Moore’s request “will hopefully complement regulatory reforms up for debate in the next Farm Bill, which would remove catfish processing requirements that have so far hamstrung efforts to increase catfish harvest.”
As chairman of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee, Harris said, “We’re going to attempt to fix it by just making an exception for invasive species catfish, that they be returned to Food and Drug Administration inspection and not require USDA inspection.”
“It’s an easy political move for people because both sides of the aisle want to see them gone,” Nick Hargrove of Wittman said. “The environmental groups want to see them gone. The watermen want to see them gone. There’s really nobody that’s against it.”
Hargrove is the only blue catfish processor on the Eastern Shore certified by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He said federal disaster funds could be used to incentivize watermen to catch the predators.
“One big money dump isn’t gonna fix it,” Hargrove said. “The watermen are happy to go to work — that’s not the issue. But they’ve got to be able to make money doing it.”
A large state-of-the-art facility for processing catfish is needed to take on the proliferating species hoovering up rockfish and blue crabs, Hargrove said.
“If you want to realistically take 15 million pounds of blue catfish out of the Chesapeake Bay every year, then you’re going to need a 2023-style (processing plant). There are probably facilities around the world that are like that. There’s no reason we shouldn’t have one here in the state of Maryland.”
Kleine believes “giving the watermen the money to go catch them blue cats is not sustainable. Creating the market for that meat you’re gonna catch is sustainable.”
A reliable, “steady market with a decent price” is what watermen need, Kleine said. “You need to take that disaster relief money and explore markets for that fish meat and help get some processors set up in the Bay region.”
“The first way to address the problem is to get people to eat blue catfish,” Harrison said.
“They’re a good eating fish. I eat them all the time,” Harrison said. “It’s almost as good as rockfish, without a doubt. It’s a beautiful looking fish; it almost looks like a flounder. That’s the good thing about it because once you get people eating it, it’ll definitely get sold. And that’s more opportunity for watermen.”
In a Fall 2019 article in Maryland Natural Resources magazine, biologist Joseph Love and public affairs officer Eric Wilson encouraged “the method that has been tried and true for centuries — eating them! And the good news is that the illegally introduced invasive fishes in Maryland are not only edible but delicious!”
“We’ve got something that we could turn into a boon” for the commercial fishery “and, of course, the recreational fishery because there are 700,000 recreational fishermen out there,” Harrison said.
Hargrove, who calls blue catfish “an institutional fish,” suggests removing red snapper from the menus of the University of Maryland and prison system and replacing it with blue catfish.
“It’s a very good eating fish, and it’s cheap, and it really needs to be on every menu,” he said. “(Government leaders) could change things that are in their control that can really help the markets open up.”
“They’re not like the catfish that you think of — muddy cats that are on the bottom,” Harrison said. “Blue catfish eat the same things as the rockfish, the crabs and the shrimp eat, so they have a very good flavor.”
According to a UM Extension August 2020 report, “Chesapeake Bay Blue Catfish is mild and flaky, with a taste similar to striped bass. In fact, it may be tastier than any catfish you’ve ever had. Why are they so delicious? Adult Chesapeake Bay Blue Catfish are not bottom feeders and thus don’t acquire a muddy taste.”
Serving them in restaurants and buying them in grocery stores would help provide a market for the species, Harrison said.
“I think it’s great that a lot of restaurants have been featuring it on the menu,” said former Maryland DNR Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio. “The more we get out of the water, the better.”
“Blue catfish is available in Giant Foods, Whole Foods,” said Beth Brewster, food service supervisor for Caroline County Public Schools. “It’s a great fish to cook with, good for tacos, good for grilling. Just eat it. It’s $8.99 a pound versus rockfish which is $24.99 a pound, so it’s definitely an affordable, delicious fish.”
“I know the food banks are certain to buy blue catfish to put into the pantries, which is huge,” Brewster said.
During the pandemic’s supply issues, having enough protein to feed people was a problem, she said. “We have this delicious fish swimming around the river. Why aren’t we pulling it to feed our people?”
Local “seafood has never really been put into the food resiliency equation,” Brewster said. “I know everybody doesn’t have tributaries like we do, but we really need to look at that for regional food resiliency.”
Guidance about the nutritional value of blue catfish is available from University of Maryland Extension and can be found at dnr.maryland.gov/fisheries.
“Chesapeake Bay Blue Catfish fillets contain 19g of high-quality protein per serving (4 oz) with only 1.5g of fat. The fillets have more healthy fats (unsaturated 75%) than unhealthy ones (saturated 25%),” UM Extension states.
“Most importantly, Blue Catfish fillets provide an abundance of healthy Omega-3 fatty acids (270 mg per serving), especially eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) which are not found in land-based plants and animals products. The fillets also contain vitamin D and potassium but provide negligible amounts of trans fat.” A 4-ounce fillet has 90 calories, according to UM Extension.
As part of its Chesapeake Bay Week programming, Maryland Public Television will air the documentary, “Eatin’ Blue Catfish,” at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22.
