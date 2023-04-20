EASTON — One thing politicians, watermen and environmentalists have in common is their concern for the health of the Chesapeake Bay.
While they may not agree on how best to care for the Bay, its tributaries and its aquatic life — one glaring example is the battle over the trove of oyster shell on Man O’ War shoals — they all agree that invasive species cannot be ignored.
But even with that threat, many local watermen say well-intentioned political proclamations and subsequent procrastinating are not solving the problem of invasive species.
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, recognizing the threat posed to Chesapeake Bay native species, recently called on “the federal government to declare the expanding population of invasive fish species — including blue catfish, flathead catfish and snakehead — to be an ongoing commercial fishery disaster in the Maryland waters of the Chesapeake Bay,” according to a March 16 news release.
“It is critical to act now to mitigate the effects of these invasive species and to provide assistance to the commercial fishing industry,” Moore wrote.
Following Moore’s letter to the U.S. Department of Commerce, a similar request was sent on April 4 to the department from the full Maryland congressional delegation. The lawmakers urged Secretary Gina Raimondo “to conduct an efficient, comprehensive review of all the required information needed to make a positive determination” for the disaster declaration.
“Timely determination of a commercial fishery failure offers a significant federal tool to provide economic assistance to Maryland fishery participants, coastal communities, and predominantly small seafood businesses,” the letter concluded.
The declaration would qualify Maryland for federal fishery disaster assistance.
But while U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md.-1st, signed onto the letter to Commerce, in an April 18 interview he said, “The governor has asked for a federal designation so that watermen could be compensated for any loss they have because of blue catfish, but to me, that doesn’t solve the problem.”
“The problem is we have to decrease the biomass of blue catfish in the Chesapeake,” Harris said. “The only way to do it is to fish it. I’ve talked to watermen, (and) they’re more than happy to catch these catfish if there’s a commercial market for them.”
“The reality is there’s a load of blue cats out there, and the commercial fishery is exactly the people that should be able to take care of that problem,” said Jeff Harrison, president of the Talbot Watermen Association.
However, “(regulators) are not making it easy to get rid of them,” said waterman Mark Connolly of Wittman.
The most threatening of the invasive species is the blue catfish. Because of its potential to live longer than 20 years and weigh over 100 pounds — the state record is 84 pounds — it poses a threat even greater than flathead catfish and snakeheads, also targeted by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
Blue catfish were first introduced in Virginia in the 1970s to create a recreational fishery, but have since spread to tributaries throughout the Bay. They are voracious eaters that consume other fish and crustaceans.
They out-compete native species for both habitats and food and pose a threat to key commercial fisheries including blue crab, striped bass, white perch, yellow perch and American eel.
“It was thought that these fish only lived in very fresh water,” according to the NOAA Fisheries website. “But they can tolerate water that is not completely fresh. That means that they can swim out of one river, into the more brackish Bay, and then into a different fairly fresh river. As a result, these fish have expanded their range throughout the Chesapeake.”
For the past decade, however, the problem of invasive species has been studied, and political leaders, environmentalists, scientists, state agencies and fisheries managers have posted statistics and posited solutions.
For example, in 2012, the Chesapeake Bay Program’s Sustainable Fisheries Goal Implementation Team, a group of Chesapeake Bay jurisdictional managers and other fisheries stakeholders, recognized invasive catfish as a problem. The team stated that it was “committed to developing policy options to mitigate their spread while keeping in mind their recreational and economic value.”
In August 2020, the Chesapeake Bay Program published a 21-page “Invasive Catfish Management Strategy.”
In September 2022, following the July 2022 publication of the “lowest-ever blue crab population estimates” in that year’s winter dredge survey, Maryland’s 10 U.S. congressional delegates called for “current, comprehensive information” to understand disparities in traditional surveys and to “address other factors attributed to the low overall population, including water quality, changes in weather patterns associated with climate change, habitat loss, and predation, including by invasive species such as blue catfish and northern snakehead.”
In addition, the delegation “called for expedient action to be undertaken using funding from the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act or the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.”
Blue catfish “are definitely creating problems,” Harrison said. “It’s becoming more and more evident to people” that blue catfish and snakeheads are making an impact.
“Two or three years ago, we had some of the highest female crab numbers in the winter dredge survey, so we should have seen high numbers of small crabs the next year or next couple of years, and we didn’t see that,” Harrison said.
“The thing is, is where did they go? We didn’t see them. We didn’t catch them,” Harrison said. “Then we had the mature pregnant females. They had the spawn — what happened to those babies?”
“We should see lots of crabs,” Harrison said. Even so, “probably one of the worst starts of the season (in 2022) that I’ve seen ended up being a good year. From August on it was above average.”
During this year’s oyster season, watermen were already seeing crabs, he said.
This year’s DNR winter survey numbers won’t come out until May. However, Harrison said, “We’ve talked to the guys on the boats. They said they’ve seen a lot more crabs this year than last year. So that was a good sign that we’re not in dire trouble, but we have a problem that has to be addressed.”
Jimmy Kleine of Earleville has spent 30 years fishing and selling live channel catfish in the northern Bay. He said that the upper parts of the Bay’s rivers, as well as the Susquehanna Flats where striped bass spawn, are “where the blue cats are going to be thickest.”
Kleine said the potential exists for blue catfish to “devastate rockfish like they did in the (upper parts of) the James River” in Virginia.
“It was a big striped bass spawning area at one time, but since they turned them blues loose, they’ve dominated the place,” Kleine said. “They don’t catch any striped bass up that far now, but they still get them in the lower part of the river.”
“In Virginia, it’s worse than it is up here,” Harrison said. He said he read that “about 80% of all the biomass in the Potomac River is blue cat.”
“Don’t you think that if it was possible to keep blue catfish at a manageable level (in the James River), they would have done it with the first ones they turned loose?” Kleine asked, rhetorically.
Virginia recently took steps to address the blue catfish surge. On March 28, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed into law a bipartisan bill establishing a Blue Catfish Processing, Flash Freezing, and Infrastructure Grant Program.
The program, effective July 1, will award reimbursable competitive grants of up to $250,000 that are designed “to support blue catfish processing, flash freezing, and infrastructure projects in proximity to small-scale blue catfish watermen.”
Eastern Shore watermen want the state and federal governments to create incentives for harvesting blue catfish in Maryland before the problem gets worse. And political dithering isn’t helping solve the problem, they say.
“The biggest hold-up is that (blue catfish) have to be USDA-approved, which runs into a bunch of problems as far as you have to have an agent right there while you’re cleaning the fish and it’s $70 an hour to have someone there, so small operators can’t do it,” Harrison said.
Allison Colden, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s senior fisheries scientist, said she hopes Moore’s request “will hopefully complement regulatory reforms up for debate in the next Farm Bill, which would remove catfish processing requirements that have so far hamstrung efforts to increase catfish harvest.”
Local watermen claim that southern fisheries lobbyists influenced a provision in the 2008 and 2014 Farm Bills to distinguish channel catfish from imported catfish, which threatened their sales. The resulting legislation transferred federal oversight responsibilities related to the processing and inspection of wild invasive catfish caught in the Chesapeake Bay from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to the USDA and its stricter regulations.
“Catfish is under mandatory federal inspection performed by USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service,” according to the USDA’s website. “The FSIS inspector must have knowledge about that particular species. The ‘Inspected and Passed by USDA’ seal ensures the catfish is wholesome and free from disease.”
There is agreement among environmental organizations, political leaders and watermen that creating a more streamlined path from harvesting blue catfish particularly and getting them to market and table is one key to getting control of them.
Talbot County native Jeannie Haddaway Riccio said recently the blue catfish invasion “is a very difficult situation because federal regulations are really, really hampering the market.”
“You have some really creative, entrepreneurial-minded people in the seafood industry right now that have been working on some workarounds,” said Haddaway-Riccio, who served as DNR Secretary from 2019 to 2023 in Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration. “And I know that everyone, collectively, has been working really hard to identify markets and get more interest.”
Moore’s request for disaster assistance is the latest among several attempts by legislators to call attention to the problem.
In 2020, the DNR supported a joint resolution proposed by the Maryland General Assembly urging the U.S. Congress to return federal oversight to the FDA. The resolution was reintroduced and passed by the Assembly in 2021, and forwarded to the entire Maryland congressional delegation.
The resolution called attention to the fateful 2017 decision to transfer federal oversight responsibilities related to the processing and inspection of catfish from the FDA to the USDA, with the result of rendering “the State of Maryland unable to adequately use commercial harvest of wild catfish as a form of control over the invasive blue catfish species.”
“Congressional action is simply common sense,” Haddaway-Riccio said at the time. “Current inspection rules deter catfish dealers and watermen from targeting this invasive species, due to a low return on investment and their restricted ability to get the product to market. Maryland was on the path to controlling this invasive species and these strict regulations cripple our ability to execute this solution.”
Even before the joint resolution passed, a year earlier in July 2020, Harris “successfully passed an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2021 Agriculture Appropriations bill that would provide $1 million in funding to pay for USDA mandated inspections of wild caught invasive species, including the blue catfish,” according to a news release from his office.
Harris said the amendment responded to concerns “from fishermen and Bay conservation advocates that the requirement that fishermen pay for on-site USDA inspectors is not affordable or practical, and creates a disincentive to removing” the “edible invasive fish” from the Bay.
“When you go to a USDA inspection scheme, it’s much more burdensome, and there’s no evidence that it adds any safety,” Harris told The Star Democrat.
“Back in 2020, we thought that maybe the thing to do was just to help pay for those USDA inspectors,” Harris said. “So it was a million dollars to help defray the cost of the USDA inspection. It clearly did not solve the problem. I don’t even think it put a dent in the problem.”
Two years later, Harris, as acting ranking member the USDA Appropriations Subcommittee, requested language be added to the House USDA, Rural Development and Related Agencies Fiscal Year 2023 Appropriations Bill.
“Under the language, included at the request of Ranking Member Harris, the USDA must create a system of providing waivers from USDA inspection requirements to invasive blue catfish processors that are in compliance with less burdensome FDA regulations for the safe processing of fish,” stated the July 22 release.
Now, as chairman of the subcommittee, Harris said, “We’re going to attempt to fix it by just making an exception for invasive species catfish, that they be returned to FDA inspection and not require USDA inspection.”
“It’s pretty clear that the biomass of catfish is huge in the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries,” Harris said. “The best way to control the growth of the blue catfish population, the easiest way to do it, is just to commercialize the fishing of it.”
“So, I think we’re going to try again and, hopefully this time successfully, to say that in the case of invasive species catfish, that they can be caught and processed at a facility that does not require USDA inspectors, that it can be done according to the usual FDA standards that, honestly, had been in place for decades.”
See page ____ for a story about Nick Hargrove, who runs a USDA-compliant blue catfish processing facility in Tilghman.
Part 3 of this 3-part series will explore how watermen are solving the invasive species problem now and policies that may help going forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.