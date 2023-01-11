Cargo Ship Aground

Tugboats, bottom, align a barge near the container ship Ever Forward, top, which ran aground in March 2022 as workers remove containers from it in efforts to lighten the load and refloat the vessel, April 13, 2022, in Pasadena. The ship has been stuck in the channel since March 13. A Coast Guard investigation into the grounding in March of a cargo ship in the Chesapeake Bay faulted the pilot tasked with helping the ship navigate the waterway.

 AP PHOTO

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Board of Public Works Jan. 4 approved a wetlands license that requires the owner of the container ship Ever Forward to fund the seeding of oyster bars as mitigation for the effects of that vessel’s grounding on aquatic habitat.


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.