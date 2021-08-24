ANNAPOLIS — Doug Gansler, former state attorney general and candidate for governor in 2022, spoke out against the Lakeside at Trappe residential development in a Facebook post published on Aug. 17.
In the Facebook post, Gansler shared a story from The Star Democrat reporting on Talbot County Council Vice President Pete Lesher’s plans to introduce a resolution rescinding Resolution 281, which approved water and sewer for half of the development.
“Kudos to Talbot County Councilman Pete Lesher for putting forward a resolution to rescind the water and sewer permit for the misguided (Lakeside at Trappe) project,” he wrote above a link to the article.
Gansler then expressed concerns with the 2,501 housing-unit development in the small town of Trappe, citing issues with the proposed wastewater treatment plant and its potential impact on the environment and public health, as well as sprawl and the impact on the local economy.
“Massive sprawl projects like this one are the perfect example of the wrong kind of development,” he continued. “Not only are they bad for the economy, but they negatively affect public health and local livability. Further, we should be doing all we can to preserve the Eastern Shore’s agricultural integrity and its delicate environmental ecosystems, not paving them over. Projects like these simply don’t make sense.”
Originally from Montgomery County, Gansler is a former state attorney general and ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2014. He’s running in a crowded Democratic primary to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.
He’s the only candidate so far to speak out against Lakeside at Trappe, which has received scrutiny from some Trappe residents concerned with the development’s treatment plant and a proposal to spray 540,000 gallons of treated sewage on 87 acres of crop fields.
The Trappe Town Council supports the Lakeside development.
Environmental organizations have also opposed it. ShoreRivers won a court ruling in April, after a judge with the Talbot County Circuit Court forced the Maryland Department of the Environment to hold another public hearing on the discharge permit for the wastewater treatment plant because substantial changes had been made between the draft and final permit, and the public did not have the ability to view and comment on it.
Lesher’s resolution rescinding water and sewer approval, which the county approved last August, comes after the court ruling and a petition — signed so far by 227 people in Talbot County — to rescind Resolution 281.
