GRASONVILLE — More than 30 participants in the Chesapeake Conservation and Climate Corps graduated Tuesday, Aug. 15, in a ceremony held at the Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center in Grasonville. This was the first class since the expansion to include climate change work in the Corps.
“Maryland has just taken a bold step toward comprehensive bay restoration with the announcement of the Moore-Miller administration’s Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Improvement Strategy. We are counting on Corps members and alums to play a key role in helping us reach the goals outlined in the Governor’s executive order to better protect the Chesapeake Bay, our state, and our planet,” said Maryland Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller. “The growth of this program is essential; it not only addresses the urgency required by an escalating climate crisis, but it closely aligns with our administration’s commitment to service and to empowering our youth to gain real-world professional skills.”
The Class of 2022-2023 was made up of students from Allegany, Anne Arundel, Caroline, Howard, Montgomery, Talbot, Washington and Worcestor counties and Baltimore City.
They were addressed briefly by seven special guests:Miller, Comptroller Brooke Lierman, Maryland Senate President William Ferguson, Maryland Senator Pamela Beidle, Maryland Energy Administration Director Paul Pinsky, BGE Sr. Vice President Alexander Nunez, and Chesapeake Bay Trust President Dr. Jana Davis. Each speaker touched on the potential each of the graduates have to continue the fight to protect Maryland’s environment and the restoration efforts of the Chesapeake Bay.
Pinsky told the graduates, “Never doubt what you can do to change things for the better. A group of young people in Wyoming brought action in court to protect the environment there. Those young people are the same ages you are. You do the same thing they did, if the cause arises.”
Beidle also focused on the power of individuals. Quoting Margaret Mead, she said, “The power and influence of one person has always been the force for change throughout history.”
The CCCC was created by the Maryland General Assembly in 2010. It is administered by the Chesapeake Bay Trust. The multi-faceted expansion of the program to include more intentional climate work is possible due to the additional $1.5 million per year investment from the State of Maryland.
CCCC provides career and leadership training for young people interested in environmental careers. Corps members are matched with non-profit and government host organizations and receive firsthand training on a wide variety of topics on the realms of climate, energy, watershed restoration, agriculture, forestry and education.
“The goal of our Corps program is to create future generations of environmental stewards who are poised to address climate change and other environmental challenges, either in their personal or professional lives or both,” Davis said. “I am so proud of these amazing young people. Their efforts not only serve the environment, but also boost local economies and revitalize often underserved neighborhoods.”
The 55 selected 2023-24 Chesapeake Conservations and Climate Corps participants will serve this year in Anne Arundel, Charles, Calvert, Garrett, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Talbot and Worcester counties, and Baltimore City.
