Chesapeake Bay and Watershed Report Card

Overall Bay score improving, but most tributaries scored poorly.

 CONTRIBUTED GRAPHIC

CAMBRIDGE — The overall health of the Chesapeake Bay is showing significantly improving trends over time, but some regions still score poorly, reported the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science in its annual Chesapeake Bay and Watershed Report Card released Tuesday. Similar to 2021, the overall Chesapeake Bay received a C grade.


