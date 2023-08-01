Chesapeake, Coastal Bay restoration projects funded

Restoration of tidal marsh at Deal Island is one of numerous projects funded by the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund.

 Photo by Anthony Burrows/DNR

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Thursday announced the award of $22.9 million from the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund to 24 ecological restoration projects encompassing 95 sites throughout the state. The projects were selected to improve water quality and habitat in the Chesapeake Bay watershed while building local resilience to climate impacts.


  

