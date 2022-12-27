ANNAPOLIS — Chesapeake Conservancy on Dec. 21 announced the 2022 Champions of the Chesapeake, the organization’s highest honor recognizing extraordinary leaders from across the Chesapeake for their significant and exemplary accomplishments that protect and restore our natural systems and cultural resources. Rappahannock Tribe Chief Anne Richardson and Vince Leggett, founder and president of Blacks of the Chesapeake Foundation, were named Champions of the Chesapeake for demonstrating that tireless work leads to notable achievements in conservation.


