EASTON — A bill proposed by the Talbot County Council to define a country club within the county code and allow for expansion within a protected land district sparked discussion Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Bill 1523 would amend the Talbot County Code to add a definition of a country club and will also provide for the expansion and major modification of a nonconforming country club in the resource conservation (RC) district.
The RC district is characterized by natural environments and resource development activities like agriculture or aquaculture. Development in the district must maintain the quality of runoff and groundwater entering the Chesapeake Bay and any tributaries, along with conserving and protecting sensitive lands.
According to the proposed bill’s text, a country club would be defined as “land area or structures that may contain golf courses, recreational facilities, clubhouses, dining and/or banquet facilities, spa and fitness facilities, swimming pools, tennis and racket sports courts and other customary and incidental uses and structures open to members and their guests.”
In the current county code, country clubs are combined with golf courses in the land use section.
Under the bill, expansion of a country club in the RC district, other than the in-play area of its golf course, will be permitted if approved by the county board of appeals and if it does not cause an increase in the impervious surface of the club’s RC zoned land beyond 15% or its legally nonconforming impervious surface coverage.
Any new impervious surface, such as sidewalks, roads or parking areas, must be set back at least 300 feet from tidal water or wetlands and at least 150 feet back from the edge of tributary streams. Any new uses or structures must be designed to minimize environmental impacts.
The Talbot County Planning Commission provided a favorable recommendation for the bill, said Brennan Tarleton, Talbot County’s acting planning officer. He added that there are only two country clubs that exist in Talbot County that the bill would be applicable to.
During the bill’s public hearing, attorney Burry Parker spoke on behalf of the Talbot Country Club in favor of the bill. He stated that the club’s property spans 194 acres and three different zoning districts. About eight acres of the club lie in the rural residential (RR) district, and that portion of the property includes a clubhouse, swimming pool and tennis courts. Nearly 100 acres of the club’s property are in the RC district.
Only the RR zoning district has country clubs as permitted uses, even though a country club was never defined in the county code, he said, adding that it’s an oversight that needs to be corrected by the bill.
“It doesn’t mean that you’re approving any expansion or modification; it paves the way for the right of Talbot Country Club to seek permission from the Talbot County Board of Appeals for possible expansion or modification of country club amenities, structures and uses,” Parker said.
Tom Hughes, an Easton resident and former member of the Talbot County Planning Commission, strongly opposed the bill.
“It is not a mistake that country clubs are not allowed in the resource conservation zone,” he said, pointing out that the RC district is the most restrictive in the county code and a country club’s intensive use is not consistent with the description of the area.
“This looks to me like spot zoning,” Hughes continued. “Unless there’s been a mistake, and I contend there was no mistake when country club was left out of the zoning ordinance, or a change in the neighborhood, you just can’t willy-nilly change the zoning classification of a parcel without…the new comprehensive plan, indicating that such is necessitated.”
Hughes also expressed a long-term worry about permitting country clubs in the RC zone, pointing out that waterfront properties functioning as short-term rentals in the critical area could potentially try to turn into country clubs under the bill.
Parker spoke again, asserting that it only allows non-conforming country clubs in the RC district to seek approval from the Board of Appeals to make modifications.
“We’re not rezoning any property, we’re not making country clubs permitted in the RC zone, there are country clubs that are already there and have been there historically; they’re grandfathered uses, and they should have the same rights as other grandfathered uses to make modifications to keep up with the times,” he said. “That’s all this does.”
Council Member Laura Price asked Parker what additions the country club may be considering in the future.
A racket sport area or bocce courts might be considered in the club’s long-range plan, Parker said, but the club is not seeking to increase impervious surfaces or seeking an amendment that wouldn’t protect critical areas — the club just wants to have the same permissions that other grandfathered uses have in order to expand and modify in the future.
The public record for Bill 1523 will remain open until Sept. 23. The bill is scheduled for a vote at the Tuesday, Sept. 27 county council meeting.
