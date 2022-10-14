EASTON — A Talbot County Council resolution to allow sewer service to government-owned properties on and near the Unionville, Tunis Mills and Copperville sewer force main route failed in a 1-4 vote Tuesday evening.
Resolution 334 would have amended Resolution 175 — legislation passed in October 2010 that established sewer service connection policies from the Unionville, Tunis Mills and Copperville sewer service area low-pressure force main collection system to the Royal Oak pump station — to exempt county government uses and services from its provisions, subject to certain conditions.
Talbot County Engineer Ray Clarke said that the county owns five parcels along the force main route from Unionville to the Royal Oak pump station, and three of the parcels are in the associated sanitary district. Other parcels are near The Pincushion and behind residential properties along Glebe Road.
The Talbot County Repurposing Facility is also near the area, but isn’t on the force main route. The county is in the process of performing soil testing at the repurposing facility for an on-site sewage disposal system.
The resolution would have allowed the county to move forward with extending sewer to the government-owned properties if they felt it necessary, but it was not written for a specific project — a factor that prompted strong opposition in public hearings. Members of the public expressed concerns about the resolution opening the area up for unwanted development.
The Talbot County Public Works Advisory Board voted 5-0 to not recommend council approval during its Sept. 15 meeting.
The Talbot County Planning Commission found the resolution to not be consistent with the county’s comprehensive water and sewer plan and voted 4-0 to not recommend council approval at its Oct. 5 meeting. Members echoed locals’ concerns about Resolution 334’s unnecessary nature, but were open to reconsidering a more focused amendment to Resolution 175 in the future.
However, the planning commission’s finding of inconsistency with the comprehensive plan wasn’t needed because the resolution was a policy amendment, according to County Attorney Patrick Thomas.
Council President Chuck Callahan, Council Vice President Pete Lesher, Council Member Frank Divilio and Council Member Laura Price voted against the resolution. Council Member Corey Pack was the sole vote in favor of the resolution.
