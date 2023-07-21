EASTON — The Talbot County Council held a work session Wednesday to address requests made by the Maryland Department of the Environment regarding specifics of the Lakeside at Trappe development.
The need for a work session stemmed from letters the county received from MDE in November 2020 and April of this year.
The 2020 letter contained MDE’s approval of Resolution 281, the legislation approving water and sewer service for Lakeside. That letter noted that the resolution did not contain the number of equivalent dwelling units for the different phases of development — information needed to assess the adequacy of the town’s water and sewer systems to serve the units.
An EDU is a measure of wastewater effluent where one unit is equivalent to 250 gallons of wastewater discharge per day.
The agency followed up in April with another letter requesting the number of EDUs for all phases of development, along with updated figures for water and sewer service in Trappe with correct classifications for all the town parcels and corrected exhibits to Resolution 281 to address certain parcels that were inadvertently shown on those maps, County Attorney Patrick Thomas said.
Thomas noted that the incorrectly shown parcels were not part of the development, and that the county had submitted draft maps to MDE showing the town’s water and sewer classifications.
“Those draft maps were simply intended to clarify for MDE what the water and sewer classifications for the town were,” he said.
In terms of the request for EDUs, Thomas said Trappe provided the county with the requested information on June 30, and that the county has since drafted a resolution incorporating the updated information.
County Engineer Ray Clarke said there are 1,216 EDUs within the first, fifth and portions of the second phase of development marked as immediate priority for sewer service, which add up to 250 gallons per day per EDU, or a total flow of 304,000 gallons per day.
The final discharge permit for the proposed Trappe East wastewater treatment plant allows for an average flow of 100,000 gallons per day, which includes discharge from homes already constructed that are connected to the town’s existing plant.
The number of EDUs in the first phase of development slightly exceeds that allowed flow, so the second phase of development would require an upgrade to another new wastewater treatment plant, Clarke said. Any further expansion will require a major permit modification.
Further discussion on the specifics of development phases and water and sewer classifications ensued.
Looking forward, Thomas will contact MDE to obtain clarity on whether the agency wants phasing and EDUs for the entire development, or only the portions marked as immediate priority for water and sewer.
A follow-up workshop may be scheduled for August or September to discuss the response from MDE to provide direction for the town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.