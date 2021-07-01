EASTON — The Talbot County Council passed legislation June 22 authorizing the construction of an entirely new, million dollar wastewater treatment plant near Marina Drive in Trappe for three commercial properties there, paving the way for future business expansion in the area but angering local homeowners.
The wastewater plant will be constructed under the direction of the Department of Public Works and managed by the county agency. It's thought to take up to four years for the plant to come online.
The Talbot County Council voted 4-1 on the resolution, with Vice President Pete Lesher against. About 19 homeowners off nearby Ferry Point Drive have voiced opposition to the new wastewater plant because they might have to connect to it in the near future, a concern Lesher voiced.
"The residents in their testimony have asked us not to railroad them into this," he said.
But County Councilman Frank Divilio said Public Works would be "cleaning up and making things safer" for them, considering the residents are hooked up to individual septic systems.
"If I'm looking at this right, we're looking at 19 residential properties that were built between 30 to 35 years ago," he said. "I can't imagine those septics still working as originally intended or as good as the new, back systems that we have."
Ray Clarke, the county engineer, said that MDE has not found failing septic systems at residential properties, but that could involve the reluctance of homeowners to admit that their systems could be failing.
He explained that in this side of the county, septics "do penetrate to groundwater." The county would be going back to talk to homeowners about connecting to the plant in the future once the county knows the exact expenses.
Clarke said a new wastewater plant is "being proactive in some respects, in getting sewer out there to help them. Once sewer is out there, they don't have that ground issue."
The wastewater plan has been in the works for roughly five years, with the county answering a call from three businesses in the area — Ferry Point Marina, Talbot Landing Motel and Composite Yachts.
Ferry Point Marina has had issues with its own septic system and has been the biggest advocate for the plant. The new wastewater facility will reduce the Marina's wastewater issues and will also allow for future amenities and expansion on their property, which the business has been working toward for years. Ferry Point Marina has been constrained by its septic system.
Rob Hardy, the sales manager of Composite Yachts and a communications spokesperson for both Ferry Point Marina and Composite Yachts, which are under shared ownership, said the project would benefit commercial and residential properties in the long-run.
Hardy cited sea level rise and climate change as impending dangers to septic systems to the low-level community off the Choptank River.
"When I look at the overall benefit, it's almost unquestionable," he said. "It's an eventuality. I don't see any way around it. The county and the Shore as a whole, due to the elevation, doesn't have the ability to sustain individual, private septic systems."
Ferry Point Marina recently changed ownership but the small business has been vying for a larger wastewater system for years.
Hardy said "municipal wastewater systems are the way to go," considering the flock of people moving to the Eastern Shore during the pandemic and the eventual Lakeside at Trappe development, which will bring 2,500 homes to the small town.
"Community expansion on the Shore is not going to cease," he said. "Of course I recognize the massive development that is going up in Trappe. But that notwithstanding, the municipal septic systems in our region — I don't see how they are not going to become commonplace."
The plant could cost up to $1.5 million to build, and Clarke said the county could get at least half of the cost in state grants and Bay Restoration Funds for the project, since small businesses are hooking up and typically qualify for better funding.
With the passage of the legislation, the three commercial businesses are moved into immediate priority sewer status, and will pay a connection fee and any charges, including loans for the remaining project cost — and any future payments related to upgrades or environmental damages.
Residents off of Ferry Point Drive are immediately moved into S2 sewer status, meaning they are slated for future connection to the plant. Residents oppose the sewer designation and seem unwilling to budge on their opposition.
"This is a private community back here, if they're going to force us to do that — I don't see how," said Willie Comfort, who lives off Ferry Point Road. He's never had a problem with his septic system. "Mine is five, six years old. Everybody maintains their septic here."
Comfort said that last year, heavy wet weather and flooding "didn't even affect" his septic system, and he's opposed to paying more money unnecessarily.
Marina Drive runs near the Choptank River, a critical area that flows into the Chesapeake Bay. Ferry Point Marina and Composite Yacht sit off a glistening blue water harbor on the Choptank, with Talbot Landing Motel more inland.
The wastewater plant would likely reach about 4,500 gallons of wastewater flow per day, but could meet or exceed 15,000 gallons per day if all 19 residential homes also connect to it.
The wastewater plant is undergoing a design study from Rauch Engineering, the primary developers of Lakeside at Trappe, the 2,501-housing unit development in Trappe East. Rauch is building another new wastewater plant in Trappe that will reach 540,000 gallons of wastewater flow per day for the planned development.
That plant has come under scrutiny for its spray irrigation of wastewater into crop fields near environmental waterways and homes. It's unclear if the new plant will be a spray irrigation system, considering the designs are in an early stage.
