EASTON — The Talbot County Council on Tuesday introduced several pieces of legislation amending the comprehensive water and sewer plan, including two resolutions concerning the Lakeside at Trappe development.
Introduced by council members Keasha Haythe and Dave Stepp, Resolutions 347 and 348 address updated information on equivalent dwelling units for all phases of the Lakeside development, along with clarifying Trappe’s water and sewer service maps.
Earlier this year, the Maryland Department of the Environment requested that the county submit updated phase information to the agency in a comprehensive water and sewer plan amendment.
The county council voted 4-1 in early August to submit the information as part of the county’s draft 2023 Report of the Review but changed direction two weeks later to introduce the information through standalone resolutions.
Resolution 347 provides the number of EDUs for all six phases of the development, though the numbers for Phases two through six are estimated. The legislation includes the current water and sewer classifications.
The phases only represent defined land uses, not the timing or sequence of development, according to the resolution. All phases of Lakeside that aren’t classified as immediate priority will need to be reclassified through another comprehensive water and sewer plan amendment before receiving water and sewer service from Trappe.
According to the resolution, there are 2,874 total EDUs for the development, and 1,226 of those EDUs are within the S-1 and W-1 classification — areas that exist or are under construction that are of immediate priority for water and sewer service.
The number of EDUs for community uses in the first phase and for all in the last five phases are only estimates, per the resolution.
Approximately 126 lots in the Lakeside development have already been platted and approved for community water and sewer systems.
Resolution 348 addresses incorrect water and sewer classifications of parcels shown in two exhibits to Resolution 281, the original legislation approving a wastewater treatment plant for Lakeside under a draft discharge permit.
The parcels that were incorrectly shown on the exhibits are unrelated to Resolution 281. The parcels’ classifications were not changed, making the resolution’s purpose solely to clarify and confirm the water and sewer classifications.
Now that the resolutions have been introduced, they will be referred to the county’s public works advisory board and planning commission.
The two resolutions are on the public works advisory board’s Thursday, Sept. 14, agenda for review and recommendation to the county council.
Public hearings for all legislation introduced at Tuesday’s council meeting are set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10. The full text of each resolution can be found on the Talbot County government website.
(1) comment
Clear as mud. If you are going to bother to include a story, get someone to write it who understands and can communicate what is going on.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.