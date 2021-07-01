WYE MILLS — Talbot County will soon take over management of a failing wastewater treatment plant at the Preserve at Wye Mills after the council unanimously approved a resolution on June 22. County engineers are also expected to upgrade the plant — finally giving relief to local homeowners who have struggled with the facility for more than 15 years.
The county will begin upgrading the plant from biological nutrient removal, an outdated technology, to enhanced nutrient removal, the current environmental standard for wastewater discharge.
The cost estimate is anywhere from $500,000 to $750,000, but the county is seeking 100% of its funding through grants and the Bay Restoration Fund.
The treatment plant has beleaguered the local homeowner’s association, who have struggled with different facility operators and a lower-than-expected wastewater flow, which has hampered the plant’s technology. A 2019 breakout flood cost the HOA $100,000 in repairs and sent the president, Phil Jackson, to the county for help.
Jackson said the HOA is working with local developers Rauch Engineering on a preliminary engineering report to "provide guidance on how our current facility could be corrected or replaced."
"Huge relief," Jackson said of the passed legislation. "This has honestly been a fulltime job for me and I have done everything in my power to get this facility into compliance."
Jackson said "we are fully motivated to transition this to the county."
"We unfortunately have very few options," he added. "It's either as the community we replace the plant or work with the county to replace the plant."
The facility has also exceeded nitrogen levels in previous years, sometimes by more than 336%, according to the federal Environmental Protection Agency. But the Maryland Department of the Environment has not flagged the facility once.
The wastewater system uses a spray irrigation system, discharging its effluent onto the ground via spray. The system itself won’t change, however, according to Ray Clarke, the county engineer. Clarke explained it will simply be updated.
“What will end up happening is almost like a plug and play,” he said, comparing it to a technology switch. “We change out the computers and put in a (new) computer and desktop.”
The county will also eventually take over the management of the facility, giving further relief to the HOA, which has repeatedly voiced discontent with managing a wastewater system with cumbersome technology that local residents are unfamiliar with.
The Preserve at Wye was built around 2003, with 67 lots expected to spring up at the development on the edge of Talbot County. So far only 54 have been built in the neighborhood.
Talbot County Council Vice President Pete Lesher echoed concerns from the Public Works Advisory Board ahead of his vote. The board expressed concerns with future lot development while the plant is still being upgraded.
“Are we issuing permits for construction — for new construction here — so the problem could be made worse?” Lesher asked.
Clarke said “yes” and told the councilman that the state’s Environmental Health department would be in charge of that. The state has not denied permits or flagged the facility in order to limit future development.
“We’re very limited in our scope,” said Councilman Corey Pack. “We can’t ban them from building homes.”
The wastewater plant has been receiving an average wastewater flow of less than 9,000 gallons per day, and the slower sewage rate has affected technological components, according to Jackson. The HOA president said it's up to the state whether new permits would be awarded, but he believes additional homes could add to the wastewater flow and potentially help the plant.
In the meantime, the county will be “working with MDE to resolve the issue as quickly as possible,” according to Clarke, but it’s unclear where the environmental agency stands.
“MDE has done investigations but never taken any action on it,” he added. “It’s like saying you were speeding but you’re not speeding. The police department never gave you a ticket.”
