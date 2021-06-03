ROYAL OAK — Two fatalities, seven injuries and 26 crashes since 2015. The number of accidents on Royal Oak Road in the past six years shows the perils of traversing a rural road that has long troubled the Royal Oak area in Talbot County.
Royal Oak Road's accident statistics are relatively high for a short, rural backroad, which typically see far fewer wrecks per year than densely populated or urban roads. But the data is consistent with decades of anecdotes and news reports about accidents on Royal Oak Road, which often lead to helicopter transports, crumpled cars and long road closures.
In 1985, a woman narrowly avoided injury when her car skidded into a ditch. In 1997, a man smashed into a utility pole off Royal Oak Road. In 2009, a woman wiped out on the road and flung her car into a nearby ditch. And in 2012, a man struck a tree after swerving off the road.
Royal Oak Road has a culprit: a steep, long ditch running along both sides. As if the ditch wasn't bad enough — speeders also blaze down the road, and dangerous utility poles are dotted everywhere along the road, nearly hugging the edge of the pavement.
After years of inaction, the situation has reached a boiling point. A truck fell into the ditch on May 7 and led to another hours-long closure of Royal Oak Road as Maryland State Police and other responders worked to lift the cumbersome vehicle out.
"That ditch is extremely deep," said Jerry Andrews, who has lived in town for 25 years. He pointed out that the road is also extremely narrow. "This whole road is pathetic. It's terrible. I've had people squeeze me, and I cannot get over. Then what am I going to do, go in the ditch?"
Maryland Route 329 (Royal Oak Road) is a 3.3-mile state road with two intersection points off Route 33 (St. Michaels Road). Somewhere between 1,400 and 2,400 vehicles drive across the road each day, according to the Maryland State Highway Administration.
The road was constructed in 1959 and began as an oyster shell road. The ditch has been there for as long as anyone can remember, and the only protection drivers get is a few signs warning of a "Ditch." Speeding is also a recurring issue because the road winds around the backend of Talbot County and is rarely enforced by police.
In the small unincorporated area of Royal Oak, houses line up across Route 329, as does a little post office, a general store and an inn. Andrews lives right off Royal Oak Road and his wife often shops at the local general store, but he's encouraged her to take less walks to the store down the street. Taking precautions is not uncommon for townsfolk, who have raised concerns for decades about Royal Oak Road.
A near-fatal accident in 2011 spooked Royal Oak residents and brought the issue to a head. School buses travel down Route 329, but the large vehicles are constrained by the road's narrowness. One bus carrying 21 children nearly collided with a dump truck.
"All of us have seen, sometimes as often as every month, a car, pickup or large truck with its wheels in the ditch and almost tipped over on its side," wrote Frank Lawlor, a resident, in The Star Democrat. "Like any old wagon road, it is very narrow, twisty, has no shoulders on either side and boasts a deep tree-lined ditch at the exact edge of the paving. There is no room for the slightest error."
The State Highway Administration (SHA) has received a number of complaints over the years but has done little to redevelop the road. The last major resurfacing and maintenance project was done in 2001.
Robert Rager, a spokesperson for SHA, said the ditch helps catch and redirect stormwater runoff, and so is a necessary environmental tool. He said the road is in good condition and incidents on the road are not "unique" to Route 329.
"SHA has looked at this road carefully, especially in light of recent crashes," Rager said, but "driver error is the primary cause in over 90% of crashes statewide. With minimal to no shoulders on Royal Oak Road there isn’t room for error — drivers need to pay close attention to the speed limits, eliminate distractions and drive for the conditions."
Even those familiar with the road are constantly threatened by the ditch; and once a driver goes off-road, looming utility poles offer more danger and damage.
Michael Blair, a downtown resident, drives an F-150 pickup truck and nearly "went down" in the ditch the other day when he was carrying a load of mulch.
"That little bit of weight shifted it and almost made me run right off the road," he said. "It's been a problem, and they won't do anything."
But ditches and utility poles are not the only problem: driver error is a compounding issue. Speeding and distracted driving is commonplace on Royal Oak Road, which starts with a posted speed limit of 40 mph and then drops to 30 mph when entering Royal Oak.
"People think they have a license to speed," said Scott Kilmon, who has lived in Royal Oak for 78 years. His house sits on Royal Oak Road and he has a fresh garden out in front, where he spends a good deal of his time in the fair weather.
Kilmon has a quiet life until the "speeders" come to town. He and his neighbors have clocked cars shooting by his house well over the speed limit.
"What do Americans think when they get behind the wheel?" he asked. "That's a story you should write."
Residents have taken their concerns to the Talbot County Sheriff's Office numerous times and want to see more officers on Royal Oak Road.
Sheriff Joe Gamble said he received one complaint in August of last year and promptly stepped up enforcement that fall, issuing two citations and one warning around that time. But enforcing roads around the clock is not an easy task.
"The citizens should know that we currently have (roughly) three deputies per shift to patrol the entire county, needless to say it is challenging to address all the speeding issues in the county with the current manpower," Gamble said. "During the warmer months citizens report many more traffic complaints as pedestrian and bike traffic increased significantly on our roads."
Royal Oak Road is also difficult to enforce because deputies cannot easily park off to the side in order to monitor the traffic. Gamble said he has given permission to some residents to monitor speeds from their driveways instead.
"The road doesn’t have a shoulder, which makes it more dangerous for drivers and complicates enforcing traffic laws as there is typically no place to safely set up stationary radar," he added. "I have instructed our patrol units to work to reduce speeds on Royal Oak Road in light of this new complaint."
Blair said his concerns with the speeding in town is twofold: there's more likely to be vehicular accidents — and pedestrian or bike-related fatalities.
"People come flying through here. And we got kids, pets, children," he said. "There's just no regard for the speed."
According to MSP data, there has not been any pedestrian fatalities in the past five years. The bulk of the crashes are single-vehicle collisions, with drivers swerving off the road and into the ditch. But in 1993, a six-year-old girl was struck and killed when crossing Royal Oak Road, and a teenage girl was critically injured in 2005. There have been other fatalities; and accident victims are often transported to shock trauma.
Accidents on Royal Oak Road follow a wider trend in the state. Roadways maintained by the state have a five-year average of 376 fatalities, compared to 106 for county-owned roadways, according to the Highway Safety Improvement Program.
Resident hopes for a redeveloped road have been dashed time and time again, frustrating locals who have put idea after idea out there. "Buy another gallon of paint, put more stripes on the road," said Andrews, adding that the state should just "widen" the road.
In response to the complaints, the state is looking to "bolster the ditch and shoulder areas to provide a little more stability," according to Rager, but SHA is limited in what it can do because of right-of-way laws and environmental concerns with stormwater drainage.
"Once we have the ditches cleared and flowing better we’ll restore the shoulder areas as best we can in the limited space available," Rager added. "Again, drivers can do their part by paying close attention and keeping speeds down, especially during inclement weather and when driving roads which may be unfamiliar."
Royal Oak citizens have to bear not just the cost of long delays and safety concerns, but also property damage. According to MSP data, 17 accidents resulted in damage to property since 2015, which could include other vehicles, fences, light-posts and even buildings.
Residents also point out that the road's tightness can cause crashes while inviting easy destruction. Utility poles and thick tree lines are also vehicle impalers.
Sometimes, cars and trucks are completely decimated by crashes on Royal Oak Road. An accident last year saw a truck completely wrecked — front end to back end with busted windows, doors and a caved hood — after slipping into the ditch.
In 1988, one resident suggested in The Star Democrat that the state should not straighten or widen the roads, but utility companies should "move their (utility) poles back away from the edge of the road."
"That way when the driver goes off the side of the road they will only get stuck in the ditch, but they won't be injured smashing into a pole," wrote James Larrimore of Royal Oak. "We don't need to spend any more of the taxpayers money."
After the 2011 bus accident, Lawlor raised some of the darkest fears in town, writing that Royal Oak was terrified that one day a bus full of children would "crash into a ditch and have a large tree slice through the interior."
"This type of accident has been feared for a long time," he said. "Perhaps, the close call we have finally had with an unspeakable tragedy will be a wake-up call."
A decade later, residents are still waiting for that wake-up call.
