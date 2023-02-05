ANNAPOLIS — Representatives from the Delmarva Chicken Association shared industry facts, challenges and legislative priorities for this year’s General Assembly with the Eastern Shore Delegation Friday morning.
The trade organization represents chicken growers and allied businesses on the Delmarva Peninsula. The community encompasses more than 1,300 family farms, five chicken companies with over 18,000 employees, university and government partnerships and hundreds of businesses, said DCA President Zach Evans.
In 2022, 596 million Delmarva-raised chickens were processed, equating to 4.4 billion pounds of chicken, Evans said. The region contributed about $4.8 billion to the chicken industry’s total gross domestic product. However, the number of chicken growers and houses decreased slightly from 2021 to 2022, which can be attributed to natural attrition of retirement and consolidation, Evans said, adding that the trend is occurring across all industries.
One major concern the chicken industry is continuing to face is highly pathogenic avian influenza, said Holly Porter, DCA’s executive director. The threat, which hasn’t decreased significantly from last year, affects wild and domestic waterfowl, but was also seen in raptors last year.
To combat the impacts of the virus, DCA is continuing to emphasize biosecurity to growers within its companies and is seeking funding from the state Department of Agriculture this session to help those affected, she said.
Inflation also continues to haunt the chicken industry, Porter said, adding that the impact is especially felt in rising feed, labor and energy costs. However, demand continues to be high and production continues to go up.
As for legislative priorities, Porter highlighted a bill on an exemption for the sales and use tax on electricity for agricultural purposes. Many farmers and growers, who may be on residential rates, along with those involved in manufacturing, receive a sales and use tax exemption for the supply of electricity, but those who fall on the commercial side do not.
The House bill is sponsored by six Eastern Shore delegates and one from Frederick County. Porter thanked Speaker Pro Tem Sheree Sample-Hughes, D-37A, for her work on the bill.
“This is going to be very important to our growers, especially right now, as I mentioned, the rising energy costs that are out there, so we hope that others will be there to help support us on this,” Porter said.
Other priorities include climate change, environmental justice and ensuring that biomass remains a Tier 1 renewable energy.
As of Friday, DCA opposes two Senate bills. The organization testified Thursday against Senate Bill 158, which would prohibit the Secretary of Agriculture from registering a pesticide for use against mosquitoes unless the distributor submits test results indicating that the pesticide has passed the PFAS test.
“The main issue and concern with that again is the fact that there really is no testing method, approved testing method, so I think we’re putting the cart before the horse here a little bit in the want,” she said.
DCA also opposes Senate Bill 224, also known as the Clean Trucks Act of 2023. The bill would require the state department of the environment to adopt regulations establishing requirements for sales of new zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.
“Again, I still feel like we may be putting the cart before the horse in that one as well, as we just don’t have the technology, the infrastructure in place for that,” Porter said. “Nor are those trucks really readily available that (are) going to be able to do the job and make sure we don’t have animal welfare issues if a battery (were) to run low as we’re trying to make deliveries.”
Sen. Mary Beth Carozza, R-38, agreed that the bill on pesticide registration and PFAS testing requirements was unworkable and commented on the complexity of the testing process. She asked Porter about her plans to further educate senators on DCA’s opposition to the bill.
Porter said there was no argument as to concerns on the impacts on the forever chemicals, adding that the science behind testing, monitoring and impacts is developing quickly. She emphasized the importance of the agriculture community working together to discuss the impacts and how to mitigate them moving forward.
“To simply say you must do testing for pesticides without a valid testing method for the multiple different types — I think there was mentioned 12,000 registered pesticides, which also includes disinfectants — I think folks forget that germs and viruses are a pest, so any of our disinfectants, any of us that have hand sanitizer sitting right next to us right now, those are registered products as well,” she said.
“We just want to make sure that again, (there are) not unintended consequences from something that honestly, is just really starting to be understood better throughout all of the state, as well as the country,” Porter said.
