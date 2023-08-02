Dissolved oxygen conditions in the Bay among best ever recorded
DNR GRAPHIC

ANNAPOLIS — Data collected by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Old Dominion University show that June 2023 dissolved oxygen conditions in the Chesapeake Bay mainstem of Maryland and Virginia were much better than average. The results are from samples collected during regular monitoring cruises conducted by research vessels.


  

