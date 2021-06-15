ANNAPOLIS — Rauch Engineering was awarded a permit from the Department of Natural Resources on June 14 to cut 17.7 acres of forestland, a crucial step for the primary developers of Lakeside at Trappe as they prepare for the 2,501-unit housing development.
The state permit is effective immediately and comes after a two-year process of evaluating the forestland. The developers first submitted a forest inventory report in 2019, finding two large stands with hundreds of trees per acre, most of them common and native trees. Both stands are less than 100 years old.
The 17 acres slated for deforestation at a site close to Piney Hill Road is just a portion of the 212 acres of forestland on the nearly 900 acres of property held by Trappe East Holdings Business Trust for Lakeside at Trappe, which will be built on the east side of Trappe.
Rauch Engineering said in permit application materials that the cut is necessary to build roadways and lots around Piney Hill Road and Barber Road, both for the development and for maintenance workers.
Ryan Showalter, the attorney for Rauch Engineering, said at a public hearing in May that conserving some forestland around Piney Hill Road would be “a lot of effort for relatively little benefit.” He said the 17-acre cut would not endanger any wildlife.
“It doesn’t cut wildlife corridors,” he said.”It just provides some additional opportunities to make up grading or make lots work.”
But at the public hearing, a couple local residents, along with environmental organization ShoreRivers, raised concerns about the deforestation proposal and its impact to wildlife and local waterways.
Woody Lambert, a resident in Trappe who lives close to the proposed development and Piney Hill Road, complained about the impervious surfaces, like roadways and sidewalks, that would replace the trees.
Lambert said he had “a big concern” about his family’s safety, arguing he could be impacted by stormwater runoff from the roadways that could trickle down into Miles Creek and potentially pollute it.
“A lot of the runoff is going to come down the stream,” he said. “My children wade in the creek and fish in the creek. And our well is 500 feet from the creek. I’m concerned about runoff as houses get developed.”
About 100 acres of the entire forestland is within a conservation easement, and Rauch Engineering will buffer non-tidal wetlands (marshes and swamps) and streams, according to their site plans.
But the deforestation proposal is under the 30-acre threshold, meaning no forest bank mitigation is required, which would force loggers to replant and restore the removed wooded areas.
Matt Pluta, the Choptank Riverkeeper for ShoreRivers, cautioned developers to replant lost trees, saying they help protect local waterways that flow into nearby Miles Creek.
“I would encourage the developer to look at on-site mitigation,” he said at the public hearing. “I appreciate the easements being placed along the waterways and the buffers there ... but I think it would be important for us to find ways not just to remove trees, but to replant them at a ratio that is protective.”
One area around the clearing site would be maintained as forestland. Developers had originally needed to clear forestland at the southend of the site near Barber Road, but will now conserve the area and make it a wooded park, according to Showalter.
DNR also found that the forestland was a critical habitat for forest interior dwelling birds – and the Delmarva fox squirrel, an endangered species. In a letter to Rauch Engineering, a DNR agent said the best way to preserve both species would be to avoid a cut.
Rebecca Ellison, who lives near Oxford and has been a vocal opponent of Lakeside at Trappe, told DNR that clearing wildlife corridors “makes it tough for the animals to get back and forth” between forest habitats.
“It’s not a matter of acres,” she said, “it’s the quality of the habitat.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.