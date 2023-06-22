Shoreline restoration

Goose netting was installed around new plantings along the Hurst Creek living shoreline project.

 Maryland Department of Natural Resources Photo

ANNAPOLIS —The Maryland Department of Natural Resources June 1 announced the completion of shoreline construction at Hurst Creek in Dorchester County, the second of the department’s 24 Resiliency through Restoration Initiative pilot projects. In this project, nearly 1,200 linear feet of living shoreline was completed along the mouth of the Hurst Creek along the Choptank River.


  

