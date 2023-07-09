ANNAPOLIS — A Rhodesdale man is a new state record holder after catching a 21-pound Northern snakehead while fishing in a Dorchester County river this week.
Damien Cook caught the impressively sized snakehead on July 5, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources said. The fish, which measured over 36 inches long, was weighed on a certified scale provided by Kool Ice Seafood in Cambridge. The species was confirmed by a DNR biologist.
Cook’s catch surpassed the previous record — a 19.9-pound snakehead caught in 2018 by Andrew Fox while bowfishing in Charles County.
Cook was kayak fishing with a custom baitcasting rod, 30-pound test-rated braided line, and a custom chatterbait he calls the “cooker” when he reeled in the massive snakehead.
“Honestly I thought it was just your average 30-inch snakehead when I first hooked the fish,” Cook said. ”It pulled hard but I had the advantage of it being close and I got it in the net pretty quickly.”
The Northern snakehead is an invasive species now common in the Chesapeake Bay, the DNR said. The tidal river system in Dorchester County is among the state’s hotspots for snakeheads.
The department encourages anglers to kill all snakeheads that they catch, and reminds anglers it is illegal to transport a live snakehead.
The Department of Natural Resources maintains state records for sport fish in four divisions — Atlantic, Chesapeake, Nontidal, and Invasive. Anglers who think they have a potential record catch should download and complete a state record application and call 443-569-1398 to report a potential state record catch. The department recommends the fish be immersed in ice water to preserve its weight until it can be checked, confirmed, and certified.
