GREENSBORO — Druid of the Chesapeake. Godfather of the Choptank. David Attenborough of the Chesapeake. Those are just some of the nicknames given to Nick Carter, a retired fisheries biologist who recently became the second recipient of the ShoreRivers Award for Environmental Stewardship.
During the organization’s annual State of the Rivers presentation on May 7, Carter was commended for his transformational work serving as a steward of the environment within the Chesapeake Bay watershed for more than 50 years. Ever humble, he described receiving the award as a “great honor,” saying the stewardship recognition was “much more” than he deserved.
“I’ve been extraordinarily lucky in my life,” Carter said. “I’ve been able to do work both with fisheries at DNR and with the ShoreRivers that has been significantly satisfying, and yet at the same time, it’s something I’ve enjoyed thoroughly.”
Carter, now 82, began his career within the watershed as a fisheries biologist in 1965 with the Maryland Department of Game and Inland Fish, which later became the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Originally from Norfolk, Virginia, Carter spent some time in Seattle earning his master’s degree in fisheries from the University of Washington before wanting to come back home to the Chesapeake.
His work with the DNR was “broadening,” he said, explaining he would work on anything and everything, from finding solutions to avoid killing fish to dredging projects to dealing with engineers and blueprints.
“I had to get familiar with a lot of different stuff,” Carter said.
Although he retired from the DNR in 2000, his work didn’t come to an end there. Carter continued his foray into environmental education by going to local schools and bringing certain artifacts for show and tell. He’s also made his mark on the future of environmental educators, often without even intending to do so.
When Matt Pluta first started as the Choptank Riverkeeper over six years ago, his first duty was to spend a week on the Choptank with Nick Carter. As the two navigated down the Choptank in Carter’s jon boat, they stopped for lunch at a beach, where Carter found a dead beached river otter. Carter made the comment that he didn’t have a river otter skull, so he went ahead and took his pocket knife out, grabbed the river otter and ended up taking it back with them, Pluta recalled.
“Not only did he take it back with us, but he had to preserve it on ice, which happened to be the lunchbox on board, which was mine,” Pluta recalled. “And so I was able to enjoy my lunch knowing that there was a river otter inside of my lunchbox the whole time we were there.”
Perhaps one of the other most unique things about Carter is his natural wonderland on the Choptank River — his 33-acre farm tucked away in Caroline County. Carter and his wife Margaret purchased the property, which was originally all cornfield with just a small line of trees, in 1966.
Now, more than 50 years later, their land is filled with naturally created forest and wetlands, most of which were created through ecological succession: the way a biological community evolves over time. A rich diversity of species populates the acreage; Carter estimates there are 85 species of birds, 27 species of reptiles and amphibians, 11 mammals, and countless invertebrates. Carter also says there are 240 species of plants, 210 of which are native. Additionally, while some of the species have become invasive, they do still feed the wildlife.
With the land being such a rare diversity on the Eastern Shore, Carter has happily given tours to groups of students from local schools and universities.
Carter credits his wife Margaret, a master gardener, for much of the success in his life and on restoring their property to its native forest glory.
“She has shown me the importance and beauty of planning and planting for biodiversity; she has shown me the importance of planning for pollinator support,” he said. “She has supported and contributed to everything I’ve tried to do, both in my professional life and in the little bit of environmental education efforts I’ve done since, and she’s supported and contributed to my efforts to reforest a little bit of the Choptank.”
Looking ahead to the future, Carter sees challenges with conservation on the Eastern Shore, primarily due to population growth. He sees conservation groups needing to address power generation, vehicle exhaust, sewage treatment and more in the future, all of which are directly attributed to the number of people in an area.
“Given that it’s difficult to get people to agree, I think since 2010 efforts have been as good as you can make,” he said. “(It’s) not perfect, not as good as it ought to be.”
And as for his naturally cultivated land? No matter who owns it in the future, he just wants them to leave it to its natural ecological processes.
“We hope someone we turn it over to will let it keep going to original growth,” Carter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.