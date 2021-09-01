EASTON — The engineering department in Easton is looking to upgrade crucial stormwater management infrastructure at a few problem areas in town that have historically flooded.
For funding, the town will tap into its allotments from the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package approved in March so it can bring dormant projects and repairs to life.
Town engineers have been eyeing infrastructure improvements along Harrison Street, Dover Road and Commerce Drive for years, and are finally set to upgrade stormwater management systems at both locations after collecting more than $8 million in grants from the COVID-19 bill passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden earlier this year.
Rick Van Emburgh, the town engineer, said when Easton gets hard rains, typically above two or three inches, Harrison Street, Commerce Drive and the north side of Dover Road are often flooded in certain sections, with water getting above curb height.
Each of those three roads need bigger stormwater pipes, and the infrastructure system might need to be replaced entirely at each location.
Van Emburgh said it could cost several million dollars to replace infrastructure at those three roads, which is why Easton was looking for a funding opportunity to begin upgrades. That finally came with the arrival of the American Rescue Plan Act check, which excited Van Emburgh.
“The summary of it is, we know we got problems in town,” Van Emburgh said. “It’s a problem we’ve been fighting for several years. Since my time here, we’ve been trying to figure out what to do ... I’ve been here for six years and we haven’t had a major overhaul since I have been here.”
At Commerce Drive, the water often pools up after hard rains or storms. The entrance to Dick’s Sporting Goods off that street is usually flooded after any big rain event.
Sarah Boschi, the front end manager for Dick’s Sporting Goods, said it’s been a concern for the retail store since it opened in 2014.
“Right by the sidewalk, there’s usually a lot of water. People have to go around it,” said Boschi.
While it hasn’t deterred customers or affected business so far, Boschi said the store welcomes any improvements to the roadway.
Van Emburgh said one issue on Commerce Drive is that dirt accumulates at the end of the pipes and clogs it up. As a solution, Easton will simply replace the pipes there with larger ones, in order to facilitate better stormwater flow.
At Harrison Street, most business owners contend with minor flooding after a downpour or major storm.
Diane Towers, the owner of boutique store La De Da, said it’s not a major issue for her business, but the “pipes and different things are clogged up” on the street after storms.
After “a real heavy rain, there will be a little bit,” Towers said, but added she has “never seen anything crazy.”
Still, Easton’s engineering department has identified the street, which is lined with many small businesses, as a crucial spot for upgrades. The piping system there is 750 feet long, running under the street from the town hall to the parking lot beside the Tidewater Inn.
But the underground system is cluttered with utility lines, fiber optic lines and gas pipes, and the stormwater pipes are too small. The street has flooded significantly, according to town engineers. In mid-August, for example, Harrison Street was inundated after a heavy rain.
“There are times where we had to close the roads. It does get a lot of water in those intersections,” said Van Emburgh. “We’re looking to come up with a design that goes through the alleys to reroute some of the water so it doesn’t flood on Harrison Street.”
Additionally, almost the entire piping system could be replaced with larger ones, according to Van Emburgh.
On Dover Road, the town could create a larger piping network to help reduce flooding behind Rise Up, where water often collects at the parking lot. Engineers could place other stormwater features to slow the water flow and absorb it, such as rain gardens or other green infrastructure.
Van Emburgh said Easton is still in the design phase, but he could begin the projects by next year if the town decides to fund the projects.
The upgrades are in line with other stormwater management improvements approved by the town, including stream restoration projects — which help reduce stormwater flow — at Papermill Branch and Windmill Branch road. The Papermill Branch project has been completed, while the Windmill Branch restoration could begin soon.
If it moves forward, improving the piping infrastructure will be Easton’s largest stormwater management project in years — and a project that is desperately needed, said Van Emburgh, considering the growth of the town in the past two decades.
”Some of the pipes are 100 years old or more,” the town engineer said. “When they were put in, they didn’t (plan) to carry the water that comes off some of the developments that we have today.”
The town announced last month that it was receiving $16.4 million from the latest federal coronavirus relief spending program. The town plans on using part of that money for infrastructure repairs and upgrades and part of its for a grant program to help local businesses and other groups impacted by the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.