EASTON — The Easton Planning Commission and town planning officials hosted a workshop Thursday to review ongoing efforts to update the town’s comprehensive plan.
The comprehensive plan serves as a long-range guide and roadmap for the community to look to with future development, along with listing the town’s goals, objectives and policies on growth over the next decade. The plan also serves as a foundation for local land use laws and regulations.
Easton’s current comprehensive plan was adopted in March 2010 and primarily focused on containing sprawl through an urban growth boundary, increasing density, building neighborhoods and managing the rate of growth, with a goal of 1% growth annually.
In preparation for the 2023 plan update, the town conducted a public input process for the plan last spring and summer through ward meetings, public opinion surveys and a scientific survey, according to Town Planner Lynn Thomas.
During Thursday’s workshop, Thomas said he started drafting the first few chapters of the comprehensive plan and was now seeking direction from the town’s planning commission before drafting the chapters that would recommend updated goals, objectives and new policies.
The primary topic planning officials tackled was the town’s existing five-pronged growth policy: containing sprawl with an urban growth boundary, increasing density, building neighborhoods, improving design and restricting the rate of population growth.
Thomas said that growth projections since the late 1990s indicated that the town has grown at a rate of 3% annually, and town planning officials hope to continue striving toward the 1% growth rate listed in the 2010 plan to help the town to keep up with services needed to accommodate the more extensive growth.
Recalling his observations from the ward and neighborhood meetings, planning commission chair Paul Weber said he had a “distinct feeling” that the majority of Easton residents aren’t opposed to growth, but want what growth there is to be managed.
On the flip side, he also recalled people who claimed to be comfortable with managed growth becoming upset when hearing numbers for proposed developments coming to the town, even though the project numbers were within the town’s ideal margin of growth.
Planning Commission member Victoria McAndrews chimed in virtually, saying the town should continue to find ways to emphasize infill redevelopment to find a balance between stretching toward the town’s growth boundaries and leaving holes in the core parts of town. She added that she would love to see the planning commission find more ways to promote redevelopment of underutilized parcels, such as shopping centers that aren’t fully developed or conversion of structures to multi-use purposes.
Thomas said there seemed to be community support for a majority of future growth to come from infill and redevelopment — a sentiment he supported, but also expressed caution to.
“I just wonder if we’re not overestimating our ability to do that unless we’re okay with fundamentally and drastically changing the character of the already built-up parts of town,” he said.
Later, he added that infill development was preferred, but some shopping centers along Marlboro Avenue were “ripe for redevelopment” and he would be supportive of residential additions to future commercial usage.
Other discussion topics during Thursday’s workshop included conversation on a well-defined annexation policy coupled with a new zoning district that aligns with the comprehensive plan, along with drafting a sustainability chapter covering impacts from rising sea levels and allowances for renewable energy.
