EASTON — The Easton Town Council unanimously approved an ordinance Tuesday authorizing the town to purchase a 197-acre parcel of land on Oxford Road for a park.
The newly approved Ordinance 793 authorized the purchase of the parcel, which is located near the Easton Club and Cooke’s Hope developments on Oxford Road. The property is currently owned by Alliance Development.
The agreement of sale, which was signed Dec. 19 by Easton Mayor Robert C. Willey, lists the property’s purchase price as $5,095,000.
However, the purchase is also contingent upon the town receiving a Program Open Space grant for $4,921,742.
The town applied for Program Open Space grant funding from the Department of Natural Resources and Maryland Department of Planning to assist with acquisition costs for the property. Program Open Space provides financial and technical assistance to local subdivisions for the planning, acquisition, and development of recreation land or open space areas.
During the ordinance’s public hearing Tuesday evening, Tom Alspach of the Talbot Preservation Alliance encouraged the town to acquire the property, saying that it would relieve many residents’ concerns about the development of other parcels adjacent to the Oxford Road property.
“I would urge you not to lose the opportunity to grab the property while you can and make sure that we can nail this down because it would be a shame to lose the opportunity to develop this land as a park, as opposed to another 400 houses or a commercial strip or whatever; someone might come up with a PUD proposal for this site, which is what we could be facing if we don’t go forward with a project like this,” he said.
Alspach said that residents have questions about what ultimately may be included in the park, but supported the town’s purchase of the parcel for use by the community.
Ward 1 Councilman Al Silverstein raised several questions about the ordinance and agreement of sale, mentioning that the mayor had visited with the council about the town contributing $100,000 toward the purchase price.
Town Manager Don Richardson said that funding for the purchase will come from 2020 bond funding, which is intended for park improvements. Talbot County also sent a letter with the request to the state committing a contribution, he said.
Town Attorney Sharon VanEmburgh also explained the process behind securing the grant funding: the request moves to Department of Natural Resources staff, then up to Secretary of Natural Resources Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio for approval. From there, the request goes before the Board of Public Works. The request could be considered by the Board of Public Works at the end of February at the earliest, but will likely be discussed in March or April, she said.
After unanimously approving the ordinance, council members shared positive comments about the acquisition.
"I think this project we just discussed is a good project for the comm and will help save the character of that corridor to a great degree," Silverstein said.
Ward 4 Councilman Rev. Elmer Davis Jr. said the council needs to give more information to the community on plans for the property and how the project will benefit the town to ease concerns about increasing development traffic in the area.
Council President Megan Cook said she was happy about the acquisition and that adding nearly 200 acres of park land to the town for residents is "a great thing."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.