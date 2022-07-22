EASTON — The Easton Town Council is moving closer to voting on an ordinance banning plastic bags following a workshop Monday, July 18.
In anticipation of passing the ordinance within the next two months, the town council discussed what defines a reusable bag, potential exemptions for restaurants and takeout orders, the possibility of charging customers for paper bags, compliance and a potential timeline.
The currently drafted plastic-free ordinance would prohibit retailers in Easton from providing customers with single-use disposable plastic bags in the hopes of limiting waste and encouraging more sustainable options, such as reusable or paper bags.
Council President Megan Cook referenced an example from Plastic Free Easton to define a reusable bag as a bag made of cloth or another washable, durable fabric with stitched handles that’s designed for multiple uses. The council agreed upon the definition.
However, certain items are exempt from the legislation, including fresh food products, prescription drugs from pharmacies, newspapers, dry-cleaned goods, waste bags and bags used for flowers or potted plants.
Several town council members hoped to create an additional exemption for the ordinance: restaurant and takeout services.
Ward 1 Council Member Al Silverstein said he talked with local restaurant owners, who asked for the exemption. Many restaurants had struggled with business during the pandemic, and allowing the exemption would serve as an example of the council standing up for the industry, he said.
Cook said she struggled with the thought of adding the exemption for restaurants, saying many already use paper bags for takeout.
In response, Ward 3 Council Member Ron Engle pointed out that paper bags may not suffice for some restaurants, especially those that serve a lot of liquid products like soup. Restaurants offering takeout would need to come up with solutions for bags that would prevent food from spilling in cars on the way home.
Jumping into the discussion, Ward 2 Council Member Don Abbatiello agreed with allowing exemptions for restaurants, but raised a question: should convenience stores like Wawa or Royal Farms, which serve hot and freshly prepared takeout food, be included?
Cook hesitated on adding chain convenience stores or gas stations to the ordinance’s exemptions.
“I understand the argument of helping our local restaurants, but a lot of those places are the chains; they’re dealing with this in other states already,” she said. “I’m not sure I would put a Wawa and Pho Van in the same category.”
In spite of uncertainty over adding restaurants and convenience stores to the exemption list, the majority of the council did not want to mandate a charge for paper bags for stores offering them as an alternative.
Engle pointed out that the only reason a store would charge for paper bags is to convince people to comply with the ordinance, and the town couldn’t enforce it.
Abbatiello agreed, saying that the town shouldn’t be profiting at all from a charge on paper bags.
“If the whole point is to help the environment out, then the idea is that we should be trying to limit people’s use of paper bags as well, not just go from one to the other,” he said.
Silverstein also agreed that it wasn’t the council’s job to mandate a charge for paper bags.
“I don’t think it’s the role of government to start telling businesses what and how much they should charge for products,” he said. “I think that if they want to charge for the bags, that’s their prerogative.”
Ward 4 Council Member Rev. Elmer Davis Jr. concurred with the other council members, saying that mandating a charge for paper bags wasn’t the council’s responsibility — it should come down to the individual businesses.
Davis also raised the issue of compliance and enforcement.
“My main concern is how do we enforce all of this?” he said. “This is all good, and I want to say this upfront, but I do not want the police department to be enforcing it.”
Cook suggested an online form to report violations. Silverstein said if police wouldn’t be involved, code enforcement would likely be tasked with it.
David agreed with using the town’s code enforcement after initial reports, and joked that members of Plastic-Free Easton would be on top of reporting. On a similar note, Engle said that social media postings pointing out violations would serve as a reminder to the community as well.
Following discussion, the council proposed a tentative timeline, emphasizing the importance of giving the community time to learn about the ordinance and lay out a strategic plan for how to follow it.
If the ordinance passes in August or September, it could potentially go into effect on March 1, 2023, to give time for education and preparedness for the changes.
No firm timeline has been set. The public hearing for the ordinance remains open at least through the next town council meeting on Aug. 1.
