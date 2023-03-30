OXFORD — A representative from the Friends of Oxford Conservation Park provided updates Tuesday to town officials and residents on the park’s progress so far and future efforts to advance the park’s development.
Formed in summer 2022, the Friends of Oxford Conservation Park (FOCP) is an informal group of five Talbot County residents that works to promote use of the park for recreational and educational purposes. The group encourages and assists with park maintenance while supporting best practices to control invasive species, maintain fields and meadows and enhance the health and appearance of the park.
FOCP members also educate, support and advocate for the park’s well-being and further development with county residents, local, state and federal governments and not-for-profit organizations.
Curt Reintsma, a FOCP member on the group’s founding steering committee, spoke to the Oxford commissioners and several dozen town residents at Tuesday’s town meeting on the park’s history and the group’s progress in its first year of organization.
In 2013, 86 acres of land were donated to Talbot County by The Conservation Fund, an environmental nonprofit working to protect natural resources, under the condition that the park be passive, or unstructured and without sports fields. The park is owned and maintained by Talbot County, not Oxford.
The first phase of the park was completed in 2017 and includes a trail surrounding wetlands in the center of the park, along with benches and bridges. Reintsma said about two-thirds of the park is developed.
While many park visitors enjoy the trails for walking, jogging, bike riding and walking dogs, Reintsma said the park is a big destination for local birders. A Talbot Bird Club member called the park an “ecologically significant resource to address the decline of grassland birds,” he read from a letter, noting that the number of grassland birds has declined by nearly 50%.
Reintsma pointed out that up until recently, there was a “noticeable lack of maintenance” with the park, particularly with invasive species such as Callery pear trees and phragmites that crowd out native vegetation.
He added that the group has consulted with multiple experts in the area on how to best maintain the park, along with meetings with Talbot County Parks and Recreation Director Preston Peper.
As of now, the group’s main focuses have been addressing the invasive species and developing a maintenance schedule for mowing. Another member is focusing on beautifying the entryway garden to the park and using it as an educational resource for native plants, Reintsma said.
In the future, FOCP hope to organize work groups, accelerate discussion on development of the park’s remaining acreage, contribute to the development of a multi-year capital improvement plan, support grant proposals and gifts for the park and expand collaborative relationships with local interested groups, such as the Talbot Bird Club, Talbot Thrive and garden clubs.
For more information and to volunteer for future FOCP activities, contact Bob Kelly at kellyrf@lemoyne.edu.
