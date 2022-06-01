ANNAPOLIS — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is accepting applications from agricultural producers and forest landowners in Maryland for the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program Wetland Reserve Easements, which help landowners restore and protect their farmed, prior converted, and degraded wetlands through perpetual conservation easements.
While USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service accepts ACEP applications year-round, Maryland producers and landowners should apply by June 24 to be considered for funding in the current cycle. Applications received after the sign-up date will automatically be considered during the next funding cycle. Funding is provided through a competitive process.
To learn more or apply, please visit your local NRCS Maryland field office, visit the website at md.nrcs.usda.gov or contact M. Tiffany Davis, easement programs manager, at tiffany.davis@usda.gov or 443-482-2950.
Service Center staff continue to work with agricultural producers via phone, email, and other digital tools. Because of the pandemic, some USDA Service Centers are open to limited visitors. Contact the local Service Center to set up an in-person or phone appointment. On farmers.gov, one can create a secure account, apply for NRCS programs, electronically sign documents and manage conservation contracts.
