ANNAPOLIS — Maryland has new laws effective June 1 authorizing the withdrawal of money from the Bay Restoration Fund, alarming two Eastern Shore lawmakers who fear a precedent has been set to take from the fund when the source still needs to be tapped for critical wastewater treatment plant upgrades, especially in rural areas.
The BRF is funded by Maryland taxpayers, who pay a small fee when connecting to a septic or wastewater system. The money is used for additional upgrades of wastewater treatment plants statewide, a crucial tool to reduce pollution in the Chesapeake Bay and local waterways.
The new Tree Solutions Now Act of 2021 and the Clean Water Commerce Act will now take money from the account to fund separate initiatives, although backers say the new laws do help with environmental sustainability and pollution reduction.
The Tree Solutions Now Act establishes a new program from state and local partners to inevitably plant 5 million trees in Maryland by 2031, mostly in urban areas — the biggest effort yet to increase the number of trees in the state. Maryland will dish out $15 million a year through the general budget for the tree-planting program, after a one-time withdrawal from the BRF of the same amount in 2023.
And the Clean Water Commerce Act will redirect $20 million annually from the BRF to support stormwater management and agricultural pollution reduction goals, supporting a slate of small projects to do so.
Wastewater from treatment plants is still one of the highest polluters to waterways and critical areas that flow into the Chesapeake Bay. The BRF was established in 2004, and it is funded by a $5 monthly fee for every home connected to a treatment plant. A septic system connection fee is $60 per month.
The state took in $123 million for the Bay fund last year, and the Maryland Department of the Environment has been averaging about $20 million a year for wastewater treatment plant upgrades statewide. For the 2022 fiscal year, $41 million is slated for upgrades.
Two “non-significant” wastewater treatment plants will be upgraded in the coming fiscal year, according to MDE’s May 2021 report on pollution reduction goals.
MDE said critical upgrades for plants will still be available even with the new acts withdrawing some money from the fund, an argument made by advocates who said there is a surplus in the account.
“Neither of these bills will impact funding for upgrades, as they continue to take highest priority in state law,” said Jay Apperson, a communications spokesperson for MDE.
With a deadline to meet pollution reduction goals in the Chesapeake Bay just around the corner, the state has been stepping up its environmental commitments. Maryland needs to reduce an additional 5 million pounds of nitrogen and 100,000 pounds of phosphorus by 2025, but has met only 48% of its nitrogen goals and 57% of phosphorous commitments, according to a 2021 state report.
Stormwater is a major pollutant along with agricultural operations and wastewater plants, and environmental advocates are pivoting to stronger initiatives that work to reduce runoffs in that sector.
The two new laws were passed in an effort to help the state meet its goals. The more contentious of the two laws is the Tree Solutions Now Act, which was sponsored by Del. Jim Gilchrist, D-Montgomery County, in the state House of Delegates.
Starting in 2023, $10 million will be awarded each year to state agencies, local municipalities and environmental organizations that apply to the tree planting program through the Chesapeake Bay Trust, which will administer the funds.
The Chesapeake Bay Foundation, which advocated for the law and will help local organizations and communities apply for the money and encourage tree-planting efforts, applauded the state’s commitment to environmental protection.
“We’re behind on stormwater management,” said Robin Clark, the Maryland staff attorney for CBF. “Trees are one of the most cost effective methods of filtering stormwater.”
State lawmakers representing the Eastern Shore were less enthusiastic with the new law, including Del. Johnny Mautz, R-37B-Talbot, and Sen. Adelaide Eckardt, R-37-Mid-Shore. They raised concerns with redirecting money away from
the BRF, saying it opens the door for future battles over the fund.
Mautz called it “fundamentally wrong” when communities on the Mid-Shore have been consistently locked out of the BRF for critical wastewater treatment plant upgrades.
“We are going to be undermining the Bay Restoration Fund and its purposes,” he said. “I’m not arguing against trees ... but what is going to happen to the Bay Restoration Fund in the next ten years? And the next? Ultimately all that money will be siphoned off when it could be a critical source for rural Maryland to protect the environment.”
Eckardt said upgrades for wastewater treatment plants, irrigation ponds and other facilities in Hurlock, Whitehaven and Fruitland are still unavailable for BRF access. Trappe also has an outdated wastewater treatment plant in need of upgrades but will benefit from a new law championed by Eckardt last year allowing towns with incoming developments to access the BRF.
But some communities are consistently locked out because they can’t match grants, a larger problem in rural areas with less revenue. So Eckardt will be working uphill to help those towns while other parties are trying to siphon money from the BRF.
“What I wanted to be assured of is that when our local communities are ready to access funds, then the funds will be there,” she said. “It would be important that we continue to help fund these projects in rural areas and create ways and incentives (for them) before we start making withdrawals.”
The Chesapeake Bay Trust said it does not take a position on the state’s redirection of BRF funds. But the nonprofit organization explained that it already spends millions of dollars a year to plant trees because of the organism’s ability to reduce stormwater pollution. On the Eastern Shore, tens of thousands of trees have already been planted from 2015 to 2020 through CBT’s program.
Jana Davis, the executive director, said trees are a “cost-effective” method to reducing stormwater runoff into waterways.
“Trees suck up hundreds of gallons of water and when you plant trees in urban neighborhoods — they filter a ton of stormwater,” said Jana Davis, the executive director of CBT. “A lot of us who have been doing stormwater management in urban areas use trees as a pretty cost effective mechanism for filtering stormwater, helping reduce quantity and improving quality.”
Communities can apply to CBT to tap into the $10 million urban tree planting fund. CBT will work with localities closely throughout the process, and underserved communities will be prioritized, with a goal to plant at least 500,000 trees in those areas.
Davis explained the additional funds would provide immense relief for tree planting operations statewide, given it costs $264 to plant one urban tree.
“If you’re going into underserved communities that haven’t had seed before, you have to cut a tree pit,” she said, “and it’s very expensive. You have to get jackhammers, and kick up the pavement and you’ve got to dig out the soil.”
The leftover $5 million each year will flow to the Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Agriculture for additional tree planting on private and public lands. DNR already has programs for tree planting but will expand practices under the new law.
Eckardt voted in support of the Tree Solutions Now Act of 2021, but only after extensive debate in committee and a slew of revisions. The senator said trees are critical resources for pollution reduction, but only one side of the environmental battle.
“When I see projects where trees are planted, half of them die in within three years,” she said. “The life of a wastewater treatment plant is for 20 or more years.”
But those wastewater treatment plants can be extremely expensive to upgrade and maintain, and a steady source of funding from the BRF will be needed from local communities in the coming years, she added.
“How do you afford a multimillion dollar wastewater treatment plant?” she asked. “To fund those projects is very expensive ... and the negative impact by not funding those is greater” than other uses of the money.
With Eckardt’s revisions, a critical wastewater treatment plant project will be upgraded in Fruitland before the 2023 withdrawal, and the senator also worked in a required study from the Harry R. Hughes Center for Agroecology.
The Hughes Center will study the state of forestland and trees, and look at “loss and gain” of tree canopies and cover statewide ahead of the state’s tree-planting rollout, according to one spokesperson.
But one obstacle, according to CBF, is getting communities interested in tree-planting. The law gives incentives for local leaders to apply, and on the Eastern Shore, Easton, Chestertown, Cambridge, Denton and Federalsburg will be able to apply at no cost to them, and CBT will handle the tree planting and maintenance.
Farmers and landowners will also be encouraged with a $1,000 per acre signing bonus for forested streamside buffers.
Clark, from CBF, said she is confident the program will meet the 2031 goal of 5 million planted trees.
“It’s a target and it’s going to be a big stretch for CBT compared to what they are doing now, but we’ve based it on the programs that exist,” she said. “It’s an attainable goal, but it will take some work.”
The Clean Water Commerce Act received less attention because it helps reduce agricultural pollution, the largest waterway pollution contributor in the state.
But in addition to an annual diversion of BRF funds, it requires the Bay Restoration Fund Advisory Committee to oversee the implementation of the funds and related projects to reduce agricultural and stormwater pollution, lopping more tasks on the strained committee that already oversees wastewater plant upgrades.
The bill in the General Assembly’s State Senate was sponsored by Sen. Guy Guzzone, D-Howard County.
“This really is about trying to get to that 2025 goal,” he said during a committee meeting. “This bill will help in a great way ... to get the job done as quickly as possible.”
Eckardt said she was less concerned with this law, but “the proof would be in the pudding” when the program is rolled out. Mautz reiterated that he’s not opposed to either program, but questioned why both were necessary when the BRF has not been fully utilized.
“It’s interesting to me now that the majority in Annapolis has decided to take this money and divert it elsewhere when it hasn’t even finished” its use, he said, adding the BRF “ought to be defended.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.