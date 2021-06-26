EASTON — After more than 30 years, the Mid-Shore Chapter of the Izaak Walton League is stopping their newspaper and cardboard recycling program behind the Amish Market in Easton, citing problems with trash and other inappropriate items being placed in the trailers.
Although the recycling trailers behind the Amish Market are marked to show what materials are acceptable for collection, program coordinator John Morris says that the chapter spends “approximately an hour every day, seven days a week, removing ‘trash’ from the trailers.” The chapter also wrote that the “public does not respect the signs” in an article sent to The Star Democrat.
People putting trash in the trailers hasn’t always been an issue. Morris says that the program has had 25 good years followed by five recent years of problems.
After being dropped off, the loads of recycling were being delivered and sold to a manufacturer. If the loads weren’t clean enough, the inappropriately deposited materials could stop conveyor belts and halt production at the manufacturer.
Common items removed from the chapter’s recycling trailers include miscellaneous plastics, paint cans, bags of leaves, Styrofoam packing, wood scraps, rags, broken furniture and household trash.
The income from the chapter’s recycling program was used to fund scholarships each year for several high school graduates interested in pursuing environmental science and several students at the University of Maryland’s Horn Point Labs in Cambridge. Since starting, over $100,000 has been raised for scholarships, according to Calvin Yowell, president of the Mid-Shore chapter.
Despite the recycling program coming to an end, the scholarship program will continue, as the League has found another source of income, Yowell said.
The Mid-Shore Chapter of the Izaak Walton League said that they’re sorry to be discontinuing the program, as the resource conservation project was well-known and supported by Easton and Talbot County residents.
The trailer bins will likely be removed permanently in the middle of the upcoming week once they’re full, Yowell said.
Several satellite recycling containers provided by the town of Easton are still available.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
