Are new offshore windmills killing whales and dolphins along the Atlantic seaboard?
Three GOP lawmakers hope a hearing Thursday on the Jersey Shore will help address concerns about offshore wind energy construction in the Atlantic Ocean
U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md.-1st, will attend a hearing in New Jersey on March 16 examining offshore windmills and wind energy projects in the wake of more than 18 whales and dolphins washing ashore and dying.
Harris will be at the hearing at the Wildwood Convention Center hosted by U.S. Reps. Van Drew and Chris Smith, both New Jersey Republicans examining “Offshore Wind Industrialization.”
The lawmakers are concerned about the marine ecosystem impacts of wind developments, including construction and testing, in the Atlantic Ocean along the Mid-Atlantic coast. They also want the Biden administration to take the potential detrimental impacts windmills and offshore energy infrastructure have on marine life — including whales — more seriously.
Since December, 18 whales have washed ashore and died on the U.S. east coast.
“The fact that these whale deaths are occurring concurrently with the ongoing sound surveys and the underwater noise generated by acoustic vessels — even before construction and pile driving begin — cannot be ignored,” Smith said, who backs a federal measure prompting an independent investigation into environmental impacts of windmills in the ocean.
“The scale and speed of these fast-tracked offshore wind developments— with thousands of turbines slated to be installed —calls into question whether due diligence was done to investigate their effect on the environment, fisheries, tourism, and other critical factors that make our Jersey Shore the unique treasure that it is,” said Smith, whose district includes Middletown, Point Pleasant, Toms River and other areas of the Jersey Shore
Drew said the New Jersey hearings and more transparency are needed to address the concerns.
"The unknown impacts of these offshore wind projects raises serious concerns, especially after 18 whales have washed ashore near where surveying is taking place along the East Coast, six of which have been in New Jersey," said Drew, whose district includes Atlantic City and Cape May. "These projects will have substantial impacts on the local tourism industry, the fishing industry, and the surrounding environment.
Last month, Harris, who represents the Eastern Shore, and Drew called for a moratorium on windmill construction in the ocean until the cause of the whale deaths is determined.
The Biden administration backs offshore wind energy developments on both coasts — a departure from former President Donald Trump’s opposition to windmills.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says it does not see correlations between construction of towering windmills in the Atlantic and the whale deaths.
“At this point, there is no evidence to support speculation that noise resulting from wind development-related site characterization surveys could potentially cause mortality of whales, and no specific links between recent large whale mortalities and currently ongoing surveys,” NOAA said in a statement.
“We will continue to gather data to help us determine the cause of death for these mortality events. We will also continue to explore how sound, vessel, and other human activities in the marine environment impact whales and other marine mammals.”
The U.S. agency, however, does see potential links between climate change and impacts on whales and other marine life.
“We know that our climate is changing, and one of those key changes is the warming of our oceans. In response to this, we are seeing populations of many marine species adapting by moving into new areas where conditions are more favorable,’ NOAA said in a statement on the whale fatalities.
“Changing distributions of prey impact larger marine species that depend on them, and result in changing distribution of whales and other marine life. This can lead to increased interactions with humans as some whales move closer to near shore habitats. Work is ongoing to investigate the increase in humpback whale deaths beginning in 2016, and certainly this most recent string of devastating losses.”
