EASTON — A joint work session with the Talbot County Council and the Talbot County Planning Commission Tuesday evening opened an earnest, and occasionally tense, dialogue surrounding continued concerns with the large-scale Lakeside at Trappe development.
The 90-minute work session, described as “long overdue” by County Council President Chuck Callahan, aimed to help the council and county planning commission try to see eye-to-eye on issues with Lakeside and its proposed wastewater treatment plant.
The meeting followed a Feb. 3 letter from the Maryland Department of the Environment’s water and science administration director D. Lee Currey. The letter referenced MDE’s uncertainty with two items: the planning commission’s November determination that connecting up to 120 homes to Trappe’s existing wastewater treatment plant is inconsistent with the county comprehensive water and sewer plan, and the council’s pending legislation with rescinding or amending Resolution 281.
Passed by the county council in August 2020, Resolution 281 approved a wastewater treatment plant for Lakeside under a draft discharge permit. Since then, new information has emerged, prompting some members of the council to propose two new pieces of legislation — Resolution 308, which would rescind Resolution 281 without prejudice so that developers could again ask for water and sewer approval, and Resolution 313, which would amend the county’s comprehensive water and sewer plan.
Both resolutions are eligible for vote at the Feb. 22 council meeting.
County attorney Patrick Thomas read the following excerpt from Currey’s Feb. 3 letter to give the council and planning commission a sense of where MDE was coming from.
“MDE is unable to determine the actual position of the County, and, accordingly, MDE respectfully requests that the county council and the planning commission provide a definitive position regarding the proposed project, i.e. Lakeside, so MDE can continue its science-based review to ensure compliance with environmental and public health law,” Currey wrote.
The joint work session was also preceded by a Feb. 7 work session with the county council, the developers for Lakeside, and players from the town of Trappe.
County engineer Ray Clarke confirmed that MDE had not yet made any final determinations on the discharge permit. He added that Resolution 313 came before the planning commission in January, which resulted in the commission concluding that it wasn’t consistent with the county’s comprehensive plan — leaving it “sitting in limbo.”
However, despite the meeting’s positive intentions, tense comments and discussions followed for over an hour, with members of the council and planning commission voicing frustrations and questions over the complex nature of the development.
Conversations ensued, jumping from topic to topic: debates regarding specific language in the existing approved resolution, disappointments with past meetings, assertions of procedural errors within the planning commission, and attempts to determine the issue’s end game and final decisions.
The Talbot County Council is next scheduled to meet on Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. The Talbot County Planning Commission is next scheduled to meet on March 2 at 9 a.m.
A full recording of the joint work session can be found on the Talbot County website under county council meeting videos.
