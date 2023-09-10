EASTON — Following a two-year legal battle, a judge ruled Aug. 28 to affirm the Maryland Department of the Environment’s October 2022 determination to issue a revised discharge permit for the new wastewater treatment plant for the Lakeside at Trappe development.
In a written opinion filed Monday, Aug. 28, presiding Senior Circuit Judge Thomas G. Ross said that MDE’s decision to issue the revised permit came after a hearing process that appeared to have been “thorough and fair.”
The lengthy hearing process was sparked by legal action from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and ShoreRivers in early 2021 after the Department of Environment issued a discharge permit for the large-scale Trappe East wastewater treatment plant that January.
Both organizations filed separate petitions for judicial review of the permit, citing concerns with spray irrigation of treated wastewater and specifics of a nutrient management plan not being made available during the permit’s public comment period.
The ShoreRivers case concluded in late April 2021 when a Talbot County judge ruled to remand the permit to the Department of Environment to hold another public comment period on the nutrient management plan and the final terms and conditions of the permit.
Significant public outcry and legal action from Talbot County residents ensued until Oct. 27, 2022, when the department reissued the discharge permit for a much smaller wastewater treatment plant serving the Lakeside at Trappe development.
The revised discharge permit issued for the facility is limited to Lakeside’s first phase of development and allows for an annual average flow of 100,000 gallons per day — a change from the 540,000 gallons per day requested in the developer’s application. The 100,000 gallons of flow per day will only allow for 400 residential units to be built. About 2,501 residences were planned for the community.
The Chesapeake Bay Foundation filed the amended petition for judicial review on Dec. 9, arguing that despite revisions made to the permit, the Department of Environment did not comply with Maryland law in rendering its final determination.
In his opinion, Ross said while the court was required to review the department’s conclusions and assure they were based on substantial evidence, the court needed to be deferential to the Department of Environment’s discretion.
