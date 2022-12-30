EASTON — Following a late November lawsuit alleging that the former Talbot County Council made a “lame duck” appointment to the county planning commission, a judge ruled Dec. 22 to uphold the council’s decision as lawful and valid.
The lawsuit, filed by seven county residents, alleged that the former county council’s Nov. 22 vote to appoint James Corson to the Talbot County Planning Commission was ultra vires, or beyond the council’s legal power or authority, and should be declared void.
Plaintiffs in the suit include former county council member Dirck Bartlett, who served on the council from 2006 to 2018; former Talbot County judge John C. North III; John DeQ. Briggs; Steven Harris, DVM; William Kennedy; W. Bruce McConnel and Margaret S. McConnel. Michael Pullen, Talbot County’s former county attorney, represented the plaintiffs.
Outgoing planning commission member Lisa Ghezzi filed a cross claim against the county and Corson asserting that his appointment was ultra vires and that she remained a de facto and de jure member of the commission until a successor was appointed by the new county council.
Ghezzi’s term was set to expire on Friday, Dec. 2, at midnight, with Corson assuming the position on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 12:01 a.m. Corson’s term is set to end at midnight on Dec. 2, 2027.
The original complaint asserts that the outgoing council did not have the authority to fill the “non-existent” vacancy on the planning commission because the vacancy did not occur until after the council’s term of office expired.
The terms of the 2018-2022 Talbot County Council members — Chuck Callahan, Pete Lesher, Laura Price, Corey Pack and Frank Divilio — ended on Monday, Dec. 5 at noon.
The plaintiffs cited two sections of the county charter in the complaint — Section 404(a), which established staggered terms for planning commission members, and Section 706(12), which they alleged defined the beginning and end of those terms.
Under mandate of the charter, the county’s initial planning commission members were appointed on Dec. 3, 1974, and those appointments established the term commencement dates.
Section 706(12) states that “reference to a span of time is not intended to include the day the event occurs, but includes the last day of a period computed, unless that day is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, in which event the period runs until the end of the day thereafter which is neither a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.”
The plaintiffs argued that because Dec. 3 fell on a Saturday, under section 706(12) of the charter, Ghezzi’s term extended to midnight on Monday, Dec. 5, 12 hours after the outgoing council’s term expired.
The plaintiffs also cited Bryan v. Makosky, a Supreme Court of Maryland case decided in 2004 that addressed a previous Talbot County Council’s appointment to the planning commission, as further evidence that the council did not have the authority to fill the vacancy.
Additionally, the plaintiffs noted that the Supreme Court of Maryland case determined that the Talbot County charter controls the planning commission members’ terms of office. They argued that it was not necessary for the state’s highest court to consider section 706(12)’s reference to a span of time to reach their decision in that case.
Attorneys for Talbot County moved to dismiss the complaint due to lack of standing because the plaintiffs had not suffered any pecuniary, or money-related, loss with Corson’s appointment and alternatively asked the court for a summary judgment that Corson’s appointment was consistent with the law.
Ghezzi asked the court for a summary judgment stating that Corson’s appointment was void and that she remained on the planning commission.
Both sides argued their motions in a Dec. 14 Zoom hearing. Presiding Talbot Circuit Judge Stephen Kehoe considered the case for eight days until issuing a final memorandum opinion and order and declaratory judgment.
In his memo, Kehoe pointed to an undisputed fact: since 2007, the council had appointed new planning commission members to five-year terms beginning on Dec. 3 at 12:01 a.m. He also noted that in 2006, the newly appointed planning commissioner’s term began on Sunday, Dec. 3 and the county council’s term expired on Monday, Dec. 4.
Kehoe also explained that the section of the charter referencing a span of time did not apply to the section establishing the staggered five-year terms of planning commission members.
Kehoe ultimately concluded that the Talbot County Council sitting on Nov. 22 was within its rights to appoint a member of the planning commission for the term that expired on Dec. 2 — meaning that the council validly and lawfully appointed Corson to replace Ghezzi.
The date of the five-year terms was set by the original appointment of the planning commission members on Dec. 3, 1974, and the duration of the terms are “clear and unambiguous” under the county charter and “require no aid in interpretation,’’ he wrote.
While the lawsuit’s plaintiffs are disappointed in the outcome, they remain optimistic, Pullen said in an interview. They plan to appeal the case.
