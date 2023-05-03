Members of Kent County Middle School’s National Junior Honor Society participate in a trash cleanup along the Wayne Gilchrest Rail Trail and the Chestertown bypass as part of the school’s Earth Day activities Friday, April 21.
Kent County Middle School students traveled to Rock Hall Friday, April 21 as part of the middle school’s Earth Day activities. Some middle schoolers worked with the elementary school students and others participated in a cleanup around the town.
KCPS
Kent County Middle School students visit teacher Jenny Maloney’s third grade class at H.H. Garnet Elementary School Friday, April 21 and lead their younger peers through an Earth Day activity.
KCPS
CHESTERTOWN — Kent County Middle School students fanned out around the county Friday, April 21 for cleanups and other activities in recognition of Earth Day.
Middle school students in all three grades got in on the Earth Day activities. Some projects kept them close in Chestertown; others saw students travel to Rock Hall, Galena and other areas of the county.
Students met in the middle school gym at noon April 21 to break into their Earth Day groups before boarding buses or launching into their activities at school.
Some students got to play teachers at the elementary schools, guiding their younger peers through art projects and other activities.
Motorists around the county might have noticed groups of middle schoolers picking up trash along roadways, walking trails and other public spaces.
There also were art projects at the middle school, like making posters and art seed bombs, painting stones and creating garden decorations.
In all, Kent County Middle School students spent Friday afternoon, April 21, celebrating Earth Day and helping care for environment.
