EASTON — A resolution to the Talbot County comprehensive water and sewer plan concerning the startup phase of the Lakeside development in Trappe failed to pass following debate at a Talbot County Council meeting Tuesday evening.
Introduced in March by Council Member Laura Price, Resolution 327 was an effort to resolve Lakeside’s wastewater treatment situation by addressing it via a comprehensive plan amendment. Multiple pieces of legislation concerning Lakeside have been introduced over the last six months, but failed to garner enough county council support to pass.
According to the text of the legislation, the resolution aimed to amend the county’s comprehensive plan to ensure that wastewater is treated to enhanced nutrient removal (ENR) standards and to give the developer more flexibility in treating the effluent. Any new connections from Lakeside to the town of Trappe’s existing system are also subject to the town’s system not having any outstanding Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) enforcement actions, consent orders or violations.
A public hearing for the resolution was held at the April 12 council meeting and was kept open until the April 26 meeting so the county’s planning commission could weigh in and give a recommendation on the legislation.
According to county engineer Ray Clarke, the public works advisory board passed a motion providing no recommendation on the legislation with a vote of 3-0 at its March 17 meeting.
At its April 20 meeting, the planning commission approved a motion certifying Resolution 327 as consistent with the county’s comprehensive plan, provided that the council add language to the resolution to further clarify that ENR standards are also applicable for any direct connection to Trappe’s existing wastewater treatment plant. The motion passed 4-0-1, with one member abstaining from the vote.
Price expressed disappointment with the public works advisory board for not taking a definitive position on the resolution and asked to keep the public hearing on the resolution open until the council received a proper recommendation from the board.
“We appointed them to do a job and I expect them to vote,” she said. “I see that another member abstained from the planning commission who voted on this very similar resolution previously and decided to abstain this time; that’s not okay.”
Council member Corey Pack joined the discussion, saying that even if the council kept the public hearing open, he still would not be voting to support it. Council member Frank Divilio echoed Pack, voicing a request for the resolution to be withdrawn by its sponsor.
Price refused to withdraw the resolution, again asking to hold off on a vote so the council could receive full recommendations.
Price also brought up the possibility of temporary modular technology to treat the effluent from any new connections before it reached the existing Trappe plant.
Council president Chuck Callahan called Ryan Showalter, an attorney for Lakeside’s developers, up from the audience to speak on Price’s statements and provide clarification.
Showalter prefaced his statements by pointing out that he’s not an engineer. He stated he wasn’t aware of any temporary and inexpensive modular system to treat the wastewater, and if that technology existed, the flow would still have to be discharged into a manhole. The clean water flow would then go into the town’s collection system and mix with raw sewage before going to the treatment plant — essentially upsetting the biological operations of the plant.
Price voiced frustration with Showalter for not writing a formal letter stating that the new wastewater treatment plant will be built once the developer obtains permits and asked for him to put it in writing — a request that she had made months ago, she said.
In response, Showalter stated the project has already been bid and contractors are lined up waiting for the work to begin.
“We will build that wastewater treatment plant as soon as we have permits,” he said.
Price and Divilio engaged in additional discussion regarding the town of Trappe and the financial impacts of the project before Callahan brought attention back to the vote at hand.
Pack motioned again for the resolution to be called to a vote, and Divilio seconded it.
Price and council vice president Pete Lesher voted in favor of the resolution. Callahan, Divilio and Pack voted against it.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
