EASTON — A Talbot County Council member will introduce a resolution Tuesday that will rescind Resolution 281, which approved water and sewer for half of the mega-development Lakeside at Trappe.
County Council Vice President Pete Lesher announced he would introduce the resolution citing a growing petition — now with 238 signers — to rescind the county’s Resolution 281 without prejudice.
Lesher also said he was concerned that the council approved water and sewer for the development last August when critical information was not made available for the council, including changes from a draft permit reviewed by the council in August 2020 to the final permit awarded by the Maryland Department of the Environment for Lakeside’s wastewater treatment plant in December.
“There has been some correspondence lately that questions the veracity of the data that was available at the time,” said Lesher. “There’s a desire to see a little closer scrutiny given to that.”
Since developers moved forward with Lakeside at Trappe in 2019, concerns have been raised in the county over the proposed wastewater facility, which will discharge 540,000 gallons (but sometimes up to 1 million gallons) of treated sewage onto roughly 87 acres of crop fields near critical waterways like Miles Creek and Bolingbroke Creek, as well as residential homes.
Lesher was the sole vote last August against Resolution 281, which effectively approved the wastewater plant. The vice president of the council said he is “presumably” the only council member in support of a resolution rescinding 281 at this time.
The resolution would rescind 281 without prejudice, meaning Lakeside developers, can come back to the table and seek water and sewer approval again.
Petitioner Dan Watson introduced the petition to rescind 281 without prejudice after a judge ruled in the Talbot County Circuit Court that MDE must hold another public hearing — effectively forcing the state to give Rauch Engineering a new discharge permit for the 2,501 home development.
The lawsuit was brought by environmental organization ShoreRivers, which argued that “nearly every detail” of the draft permit had changed before MDE approved a final permit last December.
Watson applauded Lesher for moving on his petition but said much was still up in the air, considering other council members have long been resistant to rescinding 281.
“Pete Lesher is to be commended for taking action and showing serious interest in the issues,” Watson said. “The mystery to me is not Mr Lesher’s action, but how and why all the other commissioners are so adamantly resistant to even talking about the questions that are out there.”
County councilman Corey Pack has said previously that it would be counterproductive to take away water and sewer for the development and could open the door for a worse outcome uncontrolled by the county.
Watson has a separate court case in the Talbot County Circuit Court that seeks to force the County Council to let him introduce his petition and speak his voice on the matter, which the council has not formally done yet outside of allowing him time during a public comment period.
Watson is fairly optimistic that Lesher’s resolution will rescind 281.
“Given the posture of the other council people, I cannot say I am optimistic it will pass, but after the issues are aired and additional information is obtained, and it’s considered by the Public Works Advisory Board and the planning commission. When the county council members and the public get all that information more clearly — they will see the merits of (rescinding) 281.”
Lakeside developers, through attorney Ryan Showalter, have also previously argued against rescinding 281 — as has the Trappe Town Council, which backs the residential development.
A key concern for petitioners and Lesher is that the Talbot County Council should vote this time on water and sewer approval for the development with the full set of facts available on the discharge permit. Resolution 281 approved water and sewer under the draft discharge permit, not the final one.
MDE is holding an online public hearing on Sept. 8 for a new discharge permit, which has won tentative determination from the state.
The new permit is effectively same as the final one from December. It includes keeping water pollutants nitrogen and phosphorous at a monthly average of 3 milligrams and .3 milligrams, respectively; maintaining a single storage lagoon for 75-day storage capacity when effluent can’t be sprayed; and installing 12 groundwater monitoring wells.
ShoreRivers had criticized the final permit for measuring the amount of sprayed sewage via annual measurements, as long as the average is two inches of sprayed sewage per week. It should be measured in weekly measurements, they argue, calling it a “weakening” of the permit.
The organization also raised concerns with reducing one storage lagoon and dropping the original, 90-day requirement to hold sewage on rainy or wintry days for a 75-day limit.
