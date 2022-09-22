EASTON — A proposed Talbot County Council resolution to allow sewer to government-owned properties on and near the Unionville, Tunis Mills and Copperville sewer force main route was strongly opposed by locals during a public hearing Tuesday, Sept. 13.
First introduced by the council in August, Resolution 334 would amend Resolution 175 — legislation passed in October 2010 that established sewer service connection policies from the Unionville, Tunis Mills and Copperville sewer service area low-pressure force main collection system to the Royal Oak pump station — to exempt county government uses and services from its provisions, subject to certain conditions.
The county owns five parcels along the force main route from Unionville to the Royal Oak pump station, and three of the parcels are in the associated sanitary district, said Talbot County Engineer Ray Clarke. Other parcels are near The Pincushion and behind residential properties along Glebe Road.
The Talbot County Repurposing Facility is also near the area, but isn’t on the force main route. The county is in the process of performing soil testing at the repurposing facility for an on-site sewage disposal system; results from the tests likely won’t be back for two to three months.
The changes outlined in Resolution 334 would allow the county to move forward with extending sewer to the government-owned properties if they feel it’s necessary, Clarke added. However, the resolution is not for a specific project.
Local residents and environmentalists expressed strong resistance to Resolution 334 during its public hearing Sept. 13.
Easton resident Tom Hughes, who served on the Talbot County Planning Commission when Resolution 175 was drafted and recommended back in 2010, voiced his opposition to Resolution 334 and any similar amendments to the 2010 legislation.
He recalled the public’s concern surrounding the wastewater plant in Unionville from the early 1990s, with the possibility of discharge under the Miles River bridge possibly serving as a “boondoggle” for opening up the interior of the Miles River neck to development.
Hughes also remembered the public being told that the new sewer line would not and could not be used to foster growth.
“Resolution 175 as it stands today is perfectly consistent with the law and the original purpose of the line and it must not be changed,” he said.
A resident from Leehaven Road in Easton shared concerns on behalf of herself and neighbors along her road, stating that they were opposed to allowing government entities to connect to the sewer line because it laid the groundwork for future development — directly counter to the principles of the comprehensive plan. She also voiced safety concerns about accidents resulting from increased traffic coming down St. Michaels Road.
Tom Alspach of the Talbot Preservation Alliance described Resolution 334 as “premature and unnecessary at this time.”
Amending the existing resolution without it being in the context of a specific project would be a “dangerous precedent,” he said, adding that it’s important to evaluate how a project under consideration would impact restrictions on Resolution 175.
“I’ve heard from the outset that this is not supposed to be a site specific proposal, and it could apply anywhere, but it’s really difficult to buy that,” Alspach said. “This looks very much like a proposal in order to expedite and remove barriers from the connection of the sewer line to the repurposing facility.”
Alspach urged the council to not pass the resolution and to wait until a specific project was under consideration.
Chesapeake Bay Foundation Eastern Shore Director Alan Girard joined the growing number of citizens opposing the passage of Resolution 334, pointing out that the issue of whether the sewer line to Unionville to Royal Oak was a dedicated line under Resolution 175 appeared to be settled, according to other speakers during the public hearing.
Girard inquired about alternatives to serving the repurposing center, mentioning that the county’s public works advisory board had reached out to CBF about the composting toilet system used at its main office in Annapolis as a possible solution.
He also asked about the status of the onsite sewage disposal alternative at the repurposing facility, suggesting that the council defer their decision on the resolution if they didn’t have an answer.
The Talbot County Public Works Advisory Board reviewed Resolution 334 at their Sept. 15 meeting. The Talbot County Planning Commission will review and make a recommendation on Resolution 334 at their Oct. 5 meeting.
The resolution will be back in front of the council at their Oct. 11 meeting.
