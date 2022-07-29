EASTON — Representatives from the Maryland Environmental Service updated the Talbot County Council on waste management facilities and usage Tuesday.
The Maryland Environmental Service (MES) is an independent state agency providing water, wastewater, solid waste management and other environmental services to jurisdictions, industries and private sector partners across the state.
MES Managing Director Tim Ford provided the council with updates on the agency’s Mid-Shore partnership, which is now 30 years into an 80-year agreement.
The partnership initially combined solid waste management for Talbot, Caroline, Kent and Queen Anne’s counties under a single agreement, Ford said. However, due to changes in regulations, the Midshore I Landfill serving the four counties closed at the end of 2010.
MES now operates the Midshore I Regional Solid Waste Facility, which provides a homeowner drop-off and transfer station at the closed landfill site in Easton. The agency and county have agreed to extend its service term for the facility’s operations through Dec. 31, 2030.
From October 2021 to March 2022, the transfer station received 19,263 tons of solid waste and 2,132 tons of yard waste. The drop-off station saw 12,167 customers and received 429 tons of waste.
According to Ford, the amount of solid waste received at the facility went down 8% period-over-period, but remained flat compared to the same period two years ago. However, MES saw a slight surge last year — something possibly attributed to people cleaning out their homes during the pandemic, Ford said.
Additionally, the facility generated 17,902 carbon offset credits during the 2021 crediting period.
MES is also looking at issuing a request for proposals for a solar photovoltaic project at the old landfill.
The Midshore II Regional Solid Waste Facility in Ridgely, an active landfill, saw 62,344 tons of billable trash, 3,574 tons of brush, 16 tons of scrap tires and recycled 23 tons of mattresses.
The Holly Road homeowner drop-off station saw 1,034 tons.
An agricultural scrap tire event that ran from March 21 to April 1 collected 1,234 tires.
Ford shared that MES submitted a Phase I Refuse Disposal Permit application for the proposed Midshore III Regional Solid Waste Facility on June 29. The agency will solicit bids for the Phase II and Phase III permit applications later in 2022.
Ford also provided an update on the Midshore Regional Recycling Program over a six-month period.
From October 2021 to March 2022, the program collected 265 tons of mixed metal and plastic, 358 tons of mixed paper, 518 tons of cardboard and 400 tons of glass, for a total of 1,541 tons.
However, that number just includes unincorporated areas — there are a lot of commercial recycling services, residential services in incorporated areas and other subscription services not included, Ford said.
