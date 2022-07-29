Midshore Regional Solid Waste Facility

The Midshore I Regional Solid Waste Facility in Easton serves four counties: Talbot, Caroline, Kent and Queen Anne’s.

 PHOTO BY NATALIE JONES

EASTON — Representatives from the Maryland Environmental Service updated the Talbot County Council on waste management facilities and usage Tuesday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.