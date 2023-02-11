ANNAPOLIS — Representatives from the Maryland Farm Bureau shared funding requests and legislative priorities with Eastern Shore lawmakers Friday.
Maryland Farm Bureau President Wayne Stafford, a Cecil County farmer, spoke on securing continuing funding for the state’s free agricultural scrap tire recycling program, calling it “very, very important” to the farming community, even from an environmental standpoint. Recycling tractor tires, for example, can cost farmers several hundred dollars, he said.
Stafford also spoke on continuing support for the state’s venison donation program, Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry. The program allows hunters and farmers to donate extra harvested deer to food banks and other community organizations.
Colby Ferguson, the Maryland Farm Bureau’s director of government and public relations, shared several bills that are top priorities for the organization.
House Bill 152 would expand the purpose and scope of MDA’s Urban Agriculture Grant Fund to apply to all agricultural producers in an urban area, rather than just Baltimore City, and provide grants to qualified applicants. It also changes the requirements governing regulations that MDA must adopt to provide grants under the fund, according to the bill’s fiscal and policy note.
The bill was introduced in the 2022 session, but did not pass after getting stuck on its third reading in the Senate on Sine Die, the legislative session’s last day, Ferguson said.
The Maryland Farm Bureau is also focusing on House Bill 389, which is cross-filed as Senate Bill 34. The bill would establish a state ombudsman for value-added agriculture as a position within the Department of Agriculture. The bill’s fiscal and policy note defines value-added agriculture as the alteration of a raw agricultural product that increases the product’s worth to a consumer and brings more revenue to a farmer, producer or processor.
The state ombudsman would serve as the primary point of contact for individuals engaging in or interested in value-added agriculture in Maryland. During the ombudsman’s first year, they would focus on implementing recommendations of a task force studying the feasibility of returning to state meat processing — something that would help farmers looking for places to process meat, Ferguson said.
A priority bill for the Eastern Shore as a whole is House Bill 678, which would create an exemption for the sales and use tax on electricity for agricultural purposes, such as raising livestock or poultry; preparing, irrigating or tending soil; or planting, maintaining or transporting seeds or crops.
Farmers with electricity tied back to their homes don’t pay the sales and use tax because of the residential classification, but those who have additional meters for grain facilities, poultry houses or dairy barns are paying commercial rates, or a 6% sales and use tax, Ferguson said.
Ferguson said that while specific numbers from electricity companies are not available for the bill’s fiscal and policy note yet, the Maryland Farm Bureau is estimating that 50% to 60% of farms are already tax-exempt and is expecting a roughly $700,000 tax drop if the bill goes into effect.
Additionally, Ferguson spoke on House Bill 592, an emergency bill on property tax reassessment for agricultural land and improvements. If passed, the bill would recognize that value-added agricultural activities are a farm or agricultural use of land for assessment purposes, create a subclass of real property consisting of improvements on an actively used farm that support value-added agricultural activities and require improvements on an actively used farm that support value-added agricultural activities to be assessed at the agricultural use rate.
Value-added agricultural activities include agricultural alcohol production, agritourism, equine activities and roadside stands, along with activities that increase the value of an agricultural product by processing, manufacturing, packaging, storing, selling or promoting the product if it’s derived from ingredients produced on the farm or farmland, according to the bill.
