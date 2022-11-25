EASTON — Talbot County’s Department of Parks and Recreation presented the master plan for the Bill Burton Fishing Pier State Park to the Talbot County Council Tuesday.
The 25-acre park, split between Talbot and Dorchester counties, offers fishing, nature trails and wildlife observation opportunities. However, the fishing piers in both counties closed in late December 2021 due to structural safety concerns. An underwater inspection in February revealed crumbling concrete in many areas of the structure below the water surface.
In October, pedestrian access was restored to a 270-foot portion of the Dorchester County pier, which connects to the county visitor center’s boardwalk.
Planning for new amenities at the park began in 2021 when the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Talbot County Department of Parks and Recreation agreed to develop a master plan to improve water access and resource conservation. The pier is not part of the project.
Talbot County’s Department of Parks and Recreation director Preston Peper said that his department and DNR conducted surveys and received feedback from local residents and statewide park visitors.
Residents living adjacent to the park didn’t necessarily want to see significant changes, such as large amounts of people or excessive noise, Peper said. Neighbors preferred to keep the park as it exists with a more rustic nature.
Suggestions for the park included a more permanent restroom, a natural-themed playground, picnic areas, an accessible fishing pier, educational signage and a wetland boardwalk, a kayak launch and kayak trails, a living shoreline and breakwater, native meadow and pollinator garden and a shoreline fishing pier.
The significant erosion on the Bolingbroke Creek side of the park was also addressed in the survey, Peper said. Several feet of shoreline are eroding away yearly.
Peper also said he was unsure of the state’s future plans for repairing the pier.
Council Member Frank Divilio commended Peper for his efforts in engaging the community in the feedback process. He pointed out that the council has consistently heard that there aren’t enough public access points to the water, and the park offers people who live in the towns the opportunity to experience it.
“When you’re putting families, individuals, kids in our water, they’re catching the fish, they’re kayaking out, they’re tasting it, they’re touching it — they’re going to care more about it,” he said. “That’s when you really learn to love the water and respect the environment here.”
Divilio also addressed the county’s involvement with the state park, pointing out that the local involvement means local control.
“I love seeing this council add as many parks as we’ve added and water access while keeping it passive and showing the community the benefits of Talbot County,” he said. “Walking through the woods, seeing the natural birds, seeing what’s naturally here and appreciating it— that’s how you get people to respect the area.”
