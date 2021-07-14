TRAPPE — The Maryland Department of the Environment has issued a notice of tentative determination for the discharge permit for the 2,501 housing unit development Lakeside at Trappe, and is accepting written public comment on the application until Sept. 24.
A public hearing has not been set yet, and MDE will only hold one if requested from anyone by July 15.
A final permit for Lakeside at Trappe had been approved last December, but a judge in the Talbot County Circuit Court ordered in April that MDE must hold another public comment period on the discharge permit after ruling in favor of a lawsuit brought by ShoreRivers.
The environmental organization argued that the public was not able to comment on the full details of the draft permit adequately and that substantial changes were made between the draft and final permit.
The new discharge permit for the proposed wastewater plant and its 540,000 gallon per day spray irrigation system is largely the same as the one approved last year.
That includes keeping water pollutants nitrogen and phosphorous at a monthly average of 3 milligrams and .3 milligrams, respectively; maintaining a single storage lagoon for 75-day storage capacity when effluent can’t be sprayed; and installing 12 groundwater monitoring wells.
The wastewater flow is estimated to reach up to 1 million gallons on certain days, and will be sprayed on 87 acres of fields near Backtown Road. In the draft permit, the wastewater flow will be added in increments, starting with 37,500 gallons per day in phase 1A, and increasing in 100,000 installments thereafter.
Miles Creek, which flows to the Choptank River, Bolingbroke Creek and some residential homes off Wrights Mill Road, could be affected by the large spray irrigation system.
Some residents and environmental organizations, including ShoreRivers and Chesapeake Bay Foundation, have raised concerns with the amount of sprayed sewage from the facility and certain details of the draft permit.
ShoreRivers criticized measuring the amount of sprayed sewage via annual measurements, as long as the average is two inches of sprayed sewage per week. It should be measured in weekly measurements, they argue, calling it a “weakening” of the permit.
The organization also raised concerns with reducing one storage lagoon and dropping the original, 90-day requirement to hold sewage on rainy or wintry days for a 75-day limit.
MDE’s website includes information about how to get in contact with the department to submit comment or request a public hearing: https://mde.maryland.gov/programs/Water/wwp/Pages/19DP3460.aspx.
