EASTON — The Maryland Department of the Environment issued a final determination Thursday revising a draft discharge permit for the proposed Trappe East wastewater facility.
The agency's final determination reissued the groundwater discharge permit for a now-much smaller wastewater treatment facility serving the Lakeside at Trappe development. The draft permit, issued in February 2021, ignited significant public outcry from residents of Trappe and Talbot County, along with local environmental groups.
According to a statement from MDE, the revised discharge permit issued for the Trappe East facility is limited to the first phase of the project and allows for an annual average flow of 100,000 gallons per day — a change from the 540,000 gallons per day requested in the application. The 100,000 gallons of flow per day will only allow for 400 residential units to be built. About 2,501 residences were planned for the community.
The final permit states that an initial discharge of 37,500 gallons per day was already authorized to discharge to Trappe’s existing facility. That discharge generated from the current phase of development will be redirected from the existing facility to the new facility as part of the 100,000 gallons per day allocation.
MDE said that the final permit removes references to future growth that were included in the initial draft permit and specifies that any future expansion of the facility will require a major permit modification.
The permit includes a number of additional requirements, including routine monthly monitoring of groundwater levels when the spray fields are operational and monitoring for nitrite and nitrate.
The permit also adds a requirement for a minimum 100-foot buffer to intermittent and perennial streams and testing for E. coli in place of fecal coliform.
In a statement, MDE said that this discharge permit is one of a series of permits, including construction, stormwater and wetlands permits, that the agency expects to issue for the development.
"MDE wants to be clear that local land use decisions governing development are the responsibility of local jurisdictions,” the agency said.
Matt Pluta, the director of riverkeeper programs for ShoreRivers, said ShoreRivers was disappointed but not surprised by the permit approval.
“As we told MDE in our initial comments, spray irrigation is not an adequate means of disposing wastewater without polluting the river,” he said. “The intention of these permits is for wastewater sprayed onto fields to be absorbed by crops, but much of the nutrients end up percolating into our groundwater instead.”
However, Pluta also said there are small gains to celebrate in spite of the permit’s issuance: an unprecedented amount of public comment against blanket approvals prioritizing developers and companies over citizens and the environment.
Alan Girard, Chesapeake Bay Foundation's Eastern Shore director, urged MDE to continue examining the issue, saying the organization remains concerned about the potential precedent the permit could set by allowing a development to bypass Bay cleanup requirements through spray irrigation on farm fields.
"With MDE effectively ruling that this development won’t create water pollution due to the spray system, it’s possible that the nitrogen or phosphorus that does make its way through groundwater from the spray field and into Bay tributaries won’t be accounted for and mitigated appropriately," he said via email.
Easton resident Dan Watson, leader of the Talbot Integrity Project and a vocal opponent of the development, called for the project to be brought back before the Talbot County Council and county planning commission. MDE’s issuance of the permit is an additional reason to “reset Lakeside," he said, echoing a phrase found on signs scattered throughout Easton and Talbot County.
Watson pointed out that MDE’s permit is for a significantly smaller plant — less than 20% of its original size — than was originally planned and later approved by the planning commission and county council.
“The approval of the very large project with that small plant is inappropriate,” he said, adding that the approved permit for the plant doesn’t support the development of the large swath of the land designated as immediate priority status.
Additional details on changes made to the final permit can be found in the public notice of MDE’s final determination and in the department’s Response to Public Comments document. Further information, including the permit itself, is available on MDE’s website.
