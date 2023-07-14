EASTON — A member of the Talbot County Council spoke out on what she called misinformation about the Lakeside at Trappe development.
Council member Lynn Mielke said she wanted to clarify the county’s plans moving forward.
While the topic was not listed as an agenda item on Tuesday, Mielke took time during the council comments to address constituent concerns and misinformation about the status of the comprehensive plan relating to Lakeside and the county’s response to a directive from the Maryland Department of the Environment.
The debate dates back to November 2020 when MDE told the county that Resolution 281 — the original legislation approving water and sewer for Lakeside — did not provide the number of equivalent dwelling units for the different phases of the development. That information was “necessary to assess the adequacy” of water and sewer systems serving those units, according to MDE, and only EDUs for Lakeside’s first phase could be confirmed by the developer.
No specific deadline was set for providing that information, Mielke said.
In October, MDE issued a final determination on the groundwater discharge permit for the proposed Trappe East wastewater treatment facility. The revised permit allows for an average flow of 100,000 gallons per day — a sharp decrease from the 540,000 gallons per day initially requested by the developer.
The limited flow will allow for only 400 residential units to be built. About 2,501 residences were planned for the community.
Additionally, any future expansion of the facility will require a major permit modification.
In late February, Mielke introduced Resolution 338, legislation that would incorporate provisions of the discharge permit into the comprehensive water and sewer plan and provide that any future expansion of Lakeside or the wastewater treatment plant would require an amendment to the county’s comprehensive plan, in addition to the major permit modification.
The county’s public works advisory board recommended the council approve Mielke's resolution, but the resolution is currently stayed as the county works to address issues with MDE.
In an April 24 letter, MDE informed the council that the EDU issue cited in the November 2020 letter needed to be addressed now, establishing a deadline that didn’t exist before, Mielke said.
The agency also told the county that two of the exhibits to Resolution 281 — maps displaying updates to Trappe’s proposed water and sewer service areas — showed additional properties that are not part of the Lakeside development with incorrect water and sewer classifications. Those parcels, which were not identified in the resolution, should not have been changed to indicate planned service, MDE said.
In a June 27 county council work session with the Town of Trappe, county attorney Patrick Thomas said there was no intent to reclassify any properties other than the ones specifically identified in the text of the resolution. He also said the county didn't believe there needed to be an amendment to change properties that had never been reclassified or remapped; they were simply shown as an incorrect color and could not have been legally changed.
MDE sent a second letter on May 9 asking the county to provide updated EDUs for all phases of the development, updated figures for water and sewer service with corrected classifications for all parcels within Trappe, including Lakeside, and corrected exhibits in the resolution in the form of a new comprehensive water and sewer plan amendment.
The letter stated the county should submit the new amendment to MDE within 90 days of its receipt — a date that falls within the next two weeks.
Spurred by the possibility of a review of the development and what appeared to be an impending deadline, the Talbot Integrity Project, a 501(c)(4) known for the “Reset Lakeside” movement last fall, began publicly promoting a new committee and initiative to “Fix Lakeside.”
More than 800 residents have signed the initiative's petition, which calls for a new comprehensive water and sewer plan amendment that includes a single, revised sewer service map that only identifies the first 120 homes as immediate priority and reverts all other portions of the Lakeside development to unprogrammed status for sewer service. The petition also asks that the proposed amendment require subsequent comprehensive plan amendments for any further development of the property.
Mielke acknowledged receiving "many" emails from constituents about the development and the "Fix Lakeside" petition. "I hear you," she said at the start of her comments Tuesday.
In terms of addressing updated EDUs for all development phases, Mielke said the county is working on a resolution and is aiming to introduce it at the council’s July 25 meeting.
That resolution will proceed through the usual comprehensive water and sewer plan amendment process, which includes review and recommendations from the county’s public works advisory board and planning commission with public hearings. Public hearings at council meetings also will occur prior to the council’s vote and submission to MDE for final approval.
“We want to make it clear that we are having an open process and a transparent process,” Mielke said.
As for the incorrect water and sewer classification in Trappe, the county has provided MDE with draft maps showing the current water and sewer classifications within the town and is awaiting response, she said, adding that the draft maps are not different from the current classifications.
Currently, MDE is not requiring any changes to the existing water and sewer classifications for the town, including the Lakeside development, Mielke added.
Any future changes to the water and sewer classifications in Trappe will also go through the usual comprehensive water and sewer amendment process.
The county council will hold a public work session to discuss the proposed comprehensive water and sewer plan amendment pertaining to Lakeside’s development phases and EDUs at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at the Bradley Meeting Room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.