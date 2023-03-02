EASTON — Talbot County Council member Lynn Mielke introduced a resolution Tuesday that would amend the county’s comprehensive plan to be consistent with the discharge permit for Lakeside at Trappe’s wastewater treatment plant.
Resolution 338 would incorporate the provisions of the Maryland Department of the Environment’s discharge permit for Lakeside’s wastewater treatment plant into the county’s comprehensive plan. The resolution would also mandate that any future expansion of the wastewater treatment plant would require a comprehensive water and sewer plan amendment.
MDE issued its final determination on the discharge permit in late October, approving a much smaller wastewater treatment facility serving the development than was outlined in the draft permit.
The draft permit, introduced in February 2021, sparked strong outcry from Talbot County residents and local environmental groups opposing the project.
The final permit is limited to the first phase of the project and allows for an annual average flow of 100,000 gallons per day, a significant decrease from the 540,000 gallons per day allotment requested in the initial application. The 100,000 gallons of flow per day will only allow for 400 residential units to be built. About 2,500 residences were planned.
The development’s initial discharge of 37,500 gallons per day is authorized to discharge to Trappe’s existing facility. When Lakeside’s wastewater treatment plant is completed, that initial discharge will be redirected to the new facility as part of the 100,000 gallons per day allocation.
The final permit removed references to future growth that were included in the draft permit and specified that future expansion of the facility will require a major permit modification.
Additional requirements, including routine monthly monitoring of groundwater levels when the spray fields are operational and monitoring for nitrite and nitrate, were also included in the permit.
Mielke acknowledged there was a significant amount of controversy over Resolution 281, the original legislation approving a wastewater treatment plant for Lakeside under the draft discharge permit. The county planning commission had also rescinded its approval of the resolution, and there were many proposals for amendments or changes to it, she said.
But, when MDE issued the final permit, the agency had listened to county residents’ concerns on the extent of the development and its water and sewer plan, Mielke said.
“I thought that we should introduce this and just track, as MDE will, how this development will go as far as the sewer plan, and if it’s successful or if it requires reining in at any point, that the county still has the ability to have some input and control over protecting the environment and the citizens of Talbot County,” she said.
Resolution 338 is scheduled for a public hearing at the April 11 council meeting.
