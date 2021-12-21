BALTIMORE — The National Aquarium’s Animal Rescue team is busy caring for 30 cold-stunned sea turtles that were rescued from Cape Cod, Massachusetts, this November. The Aquarium is “jazzed” to announce the rescues will be named after musical instruments.
The 26 Kemp’s ridley and four green sea turtles first spent time stabilizing at the New England Aquarium’s Animal Care Center before being transferred to National Aquarium for long-term rehabilitation. Upon their arrival in Baltimore, the turtles received preliminary exams from the Aquarium’s Animal Health team. Many of the turtles are recovering from ailments commonly associated with cold-stunning, including pneumonia, dehydration, emaciation, shell and skin lesions, eye lesions and blood infections. As their rehabilitation continues, the Animal Health and Rescue teams will provide ’round-the-clock care to every patient, working together towards the greater goal of returning these endangered animals back to their natural habitat.
Each year, the Aquarium chooses a naming theme for its cold-stunned sea turtle patients. This year, the chosen theme is musical instruments. The four green sea turtles are covering the horn and brass section, with names Tuba, Trombone, Trumpet and Cornet, while the Kemp’s ridley sea turtles have names such as Triangle, Maraca, Kazoo and Viola.
Since 1991, National Aquarium Animal Rescue has rehabilitated and released 332 animals including 270 endangered sea turtles. The National Aquarium’s Animal Rescue program is responsible for responding to stranded marine mammals and sea turtles along the nearly 3,190 miles of Maryland coast and works with stranding partners throughout the Greater Atlantic Regional Stranding Network to help respond, rescue and release animals year-round.
If you or someone you know finds a cold-stunned sea turtle or marine mammal in distress along the shoreline, the best thing you can do is give it space and immediately contact a trained wildlife first responder. The National Aquarium’s Stranding Hotline is 410-576-3880. National Aquarium Animal Rescue is on call 24/7 to respond to these events.
