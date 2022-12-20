BALTIMORE — The National Aquarium’s Animal Health and Rescue teams are busy caring for 25 cold-stunned sea turtles that were rescued from Cape Cod, Massachusetts, this November. This rescue season, Aquarium staff have nicknamed the sea turtles after popular beach destinations across the globe.


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.