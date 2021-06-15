EASTON — Legislation passed during the 2021 Maryland General Assembly session for renewable energy portfolio standards will benefit Easton Utilities and their customers, saving them from higher bills and cost burdens, according to the municipal electric and communications company.
Sponsored by Sen. Addie Eckardt and Del. Johnny Mautz, both Mid-Shore Republicans, the new law will ultimately eliminate disproportionate costs for municipal electric utility companies across the state, including Easton Utilities and its customers.
These disproportionate costs result from the smaller municipal companies not having as much market leverage as the larger utilities, according to a press release from Easton Utilities.
In 2004, Maryland enacted a Renewable Energy Portfolio Standard (RPS) to push the state to gradually transition to renewable energy sources. The state also defined specific sources of usable renewable energy: Tier 1 sources, which include wind, methane from decomposition, ocean, hydroelectric plants and certain waste solids; and Tier 2, which included large hydroelectric power plants. Tier 2 sources were eliminated in 2020, according to the bill’s fiscal and policy note.
All electric utilities in Maryland are required to purchase renewable energy credits (RECs) equal to a certain percentage defined by statute each year. Because Easton Utilities and the other municipal companies do not have as large of a customer base, they’re unable to spread the costs, resulting in higher bills for municipal customers.
To ease the burden on municipal companies, the new rules will set the required percentage of their RPS for 2021 to 20.4 percent from Tier 1 renewable sources, 1.95 percent from solar energy, up to 2.5 percent from offshore wind energy and 2.5 percent from Tier 2 renewable sources.
For 2022 and later, the required percentages for a municipal electric utility’s RPS are 20.4 percent from Tier 1 renewable sources, 1.95 percent from solar energy and up to 2.5 percent from offshore wind energy.
Over the next 10 years, the legislation is projected to save $15.7 million for Easton Utilities and its customers.
“However, it is important to note the avoidance of this additional $15 million in cost will put that amount of money in our community to spend on other products and services,” said Terri Bennett, marketing coordinator at Easton Utilities.
The company has formed an environmental committee to research and work on new conservation, revitalization and restoration projects. Additionally, in 2020, they partnered with the town of Easton to install an electric vehicle charging station in downtown Easton to promote alternative forms of transportation.
“From our annual tree planting to our LED streetlight conversion, we try to proactively seek out cost effective projects that will positively impact our environment,” said Hugh E. Grunden, president and CEO of Easton Utilities.
