NRCS encourages sponsors to submit requests for watershed funding

ANNAPOLIS — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is encouraging local sponsors to submit project requests for funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service offers several programs to help communities improve land and water resources within watersheds as well as relieve imminent hazards to life and property created by a natural disaster.
Programs include the Watershed and Flood Prevention Operations Program, Watershed Rehabilitation Program and Emergency Watershed Protection Program.
Funding is available for new projects as well as those already submitted to NRCS. NRCS will give additional consideration to projects in historically underserved communities that directly benefit limited resource areas or socially disadvantaged communities. NRCS will continue to review as funding is available.
“Priority for technical and financial assistance will be given to sponsors and communities that historically have not participated in the NRCS Watershed Programs,” said J’Que Jones, NRCS Maryland’s watershed program manager. “This is your opportunity to take advantage of resources afforded by your tax dollars that can have a tremendous impact.”
Eligible project sponsors include state government entities, local municipalities, conservation districts, and federally recognized tribal organizations. Jones may be reached at 443-482-2912 or jquw.jones@usda.gov.
For more information about conservation planning and programs, or to find your local USDA service center, visit www.md.nrcs.usda.gov.
