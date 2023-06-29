STEVENSVILLE — The three partners of Orchard Point Oyster Co. are each facing numerous aquaculture permit violations and the possibility of significant fines after allegedly operating without the proper permits from the Department of Natural Resources.
In April, the Maryland Natural Resources Police charged each of the company’s three partners — Scott Budden, 37, of Chestertown, Harold McBee, 54, of Stevensville, and Brian Connelly, 61, of Ellicott City — with 180 DNR permitting violations.
According to charging documents, a NRP officer was dispatched to the oyster company’s headquarters in Stevensville in mid-March.
The officer spoke with McBee, who said that Budden was working the company’s aquaculture leases without 2023 permits. However, when the officer reviewed DNR Aquaculture Division permits provided by McBee, all permits were up to date as of March 9.
Charging documents said that subpoenas were issued to the oyster company for all harvest records and invoices from Jan. 1 to March 8. The records police received indicated that the company was operating without the proper permits on 45 different days: 21 days in January, 19 days in February and five days in March.
Each man is facing 45 citations for failing to obtain a shellfish aquaculture permit, 45 citations for engaging in aquaculture activities without being named as a permittee or permit registrant, 45 citations for engaging in aquaculture without being in possession of a shellfish aquaculture harvester registration card and 45 citations for failing to comply with the National Shellfish Sanitation Program Model Ordinance.
Each individual citation incurs a maximum $650 penalty, according to the charging documents, meaning each partner could face up to $117,000 in fines.
Strider Dickson, an attorney representing McBee, declined to comment on the violations. Calls to attorneys for Budden and Connelly were not returned by press time.
Budden and Connelly are scheduled for trials in Queen Anne’s County District Court on July 6, according to online court records. McBee is scheduled for a trial in the same district court on July 20.
