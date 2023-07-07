CENTREVILLE — Two of the three partners of Orchard Point Oyster Co. received probation before judgment and several hundred dollars in fines for engaging in aquaculture without a permit from the Department of Natural Resources.
The dispositions and fines come two months after the Maryland Natural Resources Police charged each of the company’s three partners — Scott Budden, 37, of Chestertown, Harold McBee, 54, of Stevensville, and Brian Connelly, 61, of Ellicott City — with DNR permitting violations.
According to charging documents, McBee told a NRP officer in mid-March that Budden was working the company’s aquaculture leases without 2023 permits. However, a review of the permits indicated that they were up to date as of March 9.
In a district court hearing Thursday, Queen Anne’s County State’s Attorney Lance Richardson said the company had filed an application to renew its permits on Jan. 9. That application to renew the DNR permits had opened in mid-December.
The company had valid aquaculture permits for 2022, Richardson said.
Budden and Connelly, appearing individually in court, each pleaded not guilty to one amended count of aquaculture without a permit. The amendment changed the date range previously outlined in the charge, revising it to Jan. 3 through Jan. 9 to reflect the days that the company was harvesting oysters before submitting its permit renewal application.
In Connelly’s case, Richardson said he was giving leniency because of the company’s previous compliance.
Queen Anne’s County District Judge Frank M. Kratovil Jr. gave Connelly probation before judgment and a $500 fine, along with court costs.
In Budden’s case, attorney Dennis Farina said even though the permit renewal wasn’t submitted until Jan. 9, the company’s aquaculture lease fee was paid in December. From the company’s standpoint, they had complied with the most important component, he said.
Budden received probation before judgment, along with a fine and court costs totaling $650.
McBee is scheduled for a trial in the Queen Anne’s County District Court on July 20.
